Seeing red ... which is good

The iconic Red Nose has returned to Walgreens for its fifth year in support of Red Nose Day, this time with help from some friends. The new Red Nose Day Everyday Heroes hit the shelves of Walgreens nationwide, launching the fundraising campaign. The limited-edition Everyday Hero Red Noses are available for $2 each through June 1, with all profits from sales benefitting Red Nose Day. Pictured are staff and Charlotte Nymark (center) at the Arcadia Walgreens.