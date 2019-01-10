Special Olympics thanks Arcadia Publix

Special Olympics/DeSoto County Director Nancy Erikson presents the Gold Medal award to Publix store managers Brian Johnson (left) and Jared Hartman. Joining in the ceremony is Special Olympics athlete Jeff Tomilson. Publix contributes resources, time and volunteers to ongoing Special Olympics competition throughout Florida.
