Success is a choice, practice and learn

Children learn faster and process information more efficiently when instructional techniques are varied and include more than just strict lecture.
For many children, hands-on activities engage their mind the most. In the world of martial arts, everyone from all ages is challenged mentally through physical tasks. These challenges take the form of decisions that ultimately lead to success.
Decision-making can be learned and practiced in many environments, including martial arts. One thing that can be unanimously agree upon is that we wish to see our children make successful choices in all aspects of life. Arcadia Full Circle Academy is focused on this development.
Martial arts are systems of codified practices and traditions of training, so how would this type of activity be helpful for the development of not only adults but our children? Unlike other competitive sports where the focus is based solely on winning, Full Circle’s direction is on individual growth through right-minded decision-making. This leverages self-control, concentration and values that are being taught. Each decision is a step toward success!
Success does not stay within the Academy. The type of choices being made become part of a student’s character. This behavior will move into other areas of their life, such as in the home and school. There are two opportunities for helping your children or grandchildren through the Academy. We currently have room in our specialized program for 4- to 6-year-olds.
Secondly, we are hosting the first class of our Success Camp for ages 7 and up. This starts March 19 at 4:30 p.m. Spots are limited. There will be four classes in total. Give us a call at 863-444-0785 to save your spot for your child.
With the ongoing stress to perform in today’s world, let us help your child make the right decisions. Just remember success is a choice!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.