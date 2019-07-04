By AAA-Florida
Law enforcement officers as of July 1 can pull over Florida drivers and ticket them for texting while driving. It is now a primary offense to text from a moving vehicle; this includes emailing and other forms of typing on a mobile device.
What are the penalties?
First conviction: $30 fine and three points on your license
Second and subsequent convictions: $60 fine and three points on your license
What is permitted?
Messages related to navigation or safety such as emergency traffic and weather alerts are permitted.
Drivers can use their phone to report a traffic incident, medical emergency, fire/crime or hazardous roads.
Florida gas prices jump
Following weeks of steady pump price declines, gas prices are jumping across the country. On the week, a gallon of regular unleaded is on average a nickel more expensive, with nearly 25 states seeing an increase of a nickel or more since Monday.
Here’s why
Crude oil prices: West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was priced as low as $51.13 in mid-June, but has since jumped more than $8 to land as high as $59.43. Crude accounts for as much as 60 percent of the retail gasoline price. And OPEC members are agreeing to limit oil production.
Demand: Demand remains robust for peak summer driving season at a four-week average of 9.6 million b/d. EIA reports gasoline stocks drew down for a second week in its latest report. This trend isn’t likely to stop this week, especially with 41.4 million Americans expected to hit the road for the Independence Day holiday.
