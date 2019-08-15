PHOTO PROVIDED
She saw the need and stepped up. Heather St. John over a few days at her job as a parts advisor with DeSoto Auto Mall collected hundreds of school supplies, each item going to a child or teacher at dropoff on Wednesday. St. John plans a teaching career and decided to reach donors through social media and the dealership website. Everything from crayons, markers, tissues and backpacks, was donated by the community. Heather’s boss, Mark Schlundt, pushed and pulled levers in his capacity as a business leader in the effort. “I just want to help,” she said.
