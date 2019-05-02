Thank you, Marie!

DeSoto Automall held an openhouse March 31 to announce the retirement of Marie Browning, who has been the organization’s office manager for 45 years, dating back to Barney Ford-Mercury when the store was on Polk Street. Marie started working for Mr. Barney right out of high school. Over 200 of Marie’s friends, family and co-workers came to honor Marie for her dedicated service to the store and her community. Marie is pictured with co-owners Mark Schlundt and Matt Kratzer.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
