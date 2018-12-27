Tidewell program reaches elite status

Tidewell Hospice’s Tidewell Honors Veterans Program has been recognized as an elite program for care and recognition of the nation’s military veterans and a mentor for hospices across the country that are seeking to establish or enhance care of veterans. Tidewell Honors Veterans is one of nine hospices, the only one in Florida, to reach Level 5 certification in the national We Honor Veterans Program. The nine Level 5 partners will serve as mentors for other hospice veterans programs. Tidewell has a location in Arcadia.
“Tidewell is dedicated and privileged to receive this esteemed recognition,” Tidewell president/CEO Jonathan Fleece said. “Our Honors program is part of a communitywide effort to ensure that our veterans and families receive the dignity, care and respect that they deserve after serving their country in so many valuable ways.”
Tidewell Honors Veterans has served 19,643 veterans in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties since its inception in 2008. tidewell.org
