Tired of talk, Arcadia gets tough with blight rules

Carl McQuay got tired of talk. So when Arcadia set stronger rules to reduce blight, to keep the city tidy, he acted. The town’s ordinance officer has issued hundreds of warnings to those with blighted property — tall grass, abandoned homes/cars, yard clutter, peeling paint, slumlords, too many under a single roof, even loud music or unruly dogs, anything that lowers value or causes visitors to smirk in one of Florida’s poorest counties.
McQuay, a former Miami cop, is hauling the slow-movers before a special magistrate, knocking on doors, making surprise visits to serial slackers, using new tools in his kit to get us into compliance. The city has even considered property liens against those gaming the system or refusing to cooperate, he said. Under new rules, McQuay estimated warnings or tickets last year going to 800 or so violators, some repeats and some multiples on the same person. It came after tough standards were adopted in July. Before then he had worked under rules from the 1930s that could get you a ticket for spitting or for muddy truck tires.
Issuing a warning in modern Arcadia for a junked yard, for example, “used to be a joke,” McQuay said. “Working with our administrator (Terry Stewart) and the city’s lawyer (T.J. Wohl), that’s changed.”
Arcadia got serious about blight last summer, adopting the International Property Maintenance Code. These are national standards for basic equipment, light, ventilation, heating, sanitation and fire safety in existing buildings. Town officials also went after overcrowding, adopting two ordinances to stop that practice in living spaces. The idea is to keep Arcadia’s four square miles tidy, to hold its value and to not punish neighbors who keep their place in order but suffer from slackers, McQuay said.
“You have good house, good house, bad house and good house,” he said. “And the whole street suffers. We get real estate (agents) complaining. Some people get it, some people don’t. You show effort, we’ll work with you.”
Not everyone, is pleased, of course. One woman at the Jan. 2 council meeting asked for a waiver or time for her father to comply with a ticket for repeatedly parking his car on the public right-of-way. He has health issues, she said. The city bookmarked it but ultimately wants compliance.
Arcadia, homeowner Sandra Singh said, “has to be realistic” about issuing citations or warnings. McQuay has been after her to paint a rental with peeling paint inside the city’s historic district. “This is not Boca Raton … or even Punta Gorda,” she said. “People in Arcadia don’t have that kind of money to throw around.”
McQuay was quick to note the city, however, works with the willing.
“We’re not strong-arming anyone,” he said. “We issue courtesy notices. But some communities enforce (sea) turtle lighting rules. It’s not like that here. And now they’re starting to take us seriously.”
