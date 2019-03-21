Import cars and SUVs have made huge market gains in the U.S. in past decades ... but their big trucks are another story. While domestics hold the big truck market solidly, Nissan and Toyota are among the few making inroads in this crowded segment.
Nissan’s new Titan has an impressive lineup of trim levels, ranging from the affordable S Crew Cab to its dressed up Platinum Reserve. After a week of testing their big truck, we feel confident that it has the right stuff to compete, although some safety features found on rivals are lacking with the Titan.
Pros:
Powerful engine
Off-road prowess
Best warranty around
Cons:
Towing capacity lacking
Lacks collision avoidance/adaptive cruise
Fuel economy
Titans are assembled alongside Nissan’s Armada and full size SUVs at its Canton, Miss., plant. Each shares the rugged F-Alpha platform that gives the Titan an edge in off-road capability over rivals. Its shift on the fly four-wheel-drive is supplemented with Bilstien shocks and locking rear differential.
Power comes from a mighty V-8 producing 390 horsepower mated with a seven-speed automatic transmission. The Titan may lack in marketplace recognition, however its sales the past two years have more than doubled to 50,459 last year, an impressive gain in any playbook.
In the what’s new department, a 485-watt Fender audio system reverberates sound to new heights, replacing last year’s Rockford Fosgate offering. Also new this year is a seven-inch touchscreen display with Nissan Connect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, standard on all models. A rear-door alert reminds drivers to check backseat after parked, adding a level of safety.
Ideal for work, family or a night on the town, the Titan is a big truck and, as such, takes a large footprint not conducive to mall parking ... but at home on the job site or ranch. An all-around view at center dash is a big help with parking.
Five crewcab trim levels are available starting with the base S ($36,580), SV, SL, Platinum in two- or four-wheel versions topping out at $57,740. A Pro-4x is suitable for off-roading.
The interior trim on our Platinum Reserve tester was near opulent—with Zero Gravity bucketseats up front and soft cushioning where it counts—making this Titan a nice place to be on long commutes. Side-mounted cargo boxes come in handy for storage items.
In the all-important maximum towing and payload categories, the Titan ranks last, although most buyers will rarely hook up more than its 9,230-pound capacity. Bed size is pre-determined, with single cabs getting the 8.2-foot bed; king cabs have the 6.5-foot bed and the four-door truck has a 5.5-foot bed.
Perhaps the biggest obstacle for the Titan to overcome is decades of Ford, Chevy and Ram trucks doing a credible job coast to coast. Ford in 2018 sold some 450,000 F-Series, for instance. Looking into value-added features, however, the Titan delivers a V-8 on all trim levels and its mid-range offerings are a solid value against rival.
Shop comparable options with Titan and domestics before making your next purchase.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.
2019 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4x4Engine: 5.6-liter V-8, 390 horsepower, 394 lb.-ft. torque
EPA rated mileage: 15 city, 21 highway, 18 combined
Assembled: Canton, Miss.; U.S./Canadian parts content—45 percent. Major source of foreign parts, Japan—20 percent. Country of origin, engine and transmission—Japan.
Crash test ratings: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the Titan “Good,” its highest rating, in small (driver-side) and moderate overlap, side, roof strength and whiplash protection. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives the Titan four stars out of a possible five in overall frontal crash protection for driver and passenger and four stars in rollover protection in limited test results.
Warranty: 5-year/100,000 mile bumper to bumper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.