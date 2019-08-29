^pBy LEN INGRASSIA
Arcadian Auto Editor
Whether you are moving people or cargo, the 2019 Toyota Highlander hybrid does it better than most rivals with the best build quality out there.
Period.
We won’t stop there, though, since there are some new wrinkles to discuss and a few quirky things that remain in the Japanese automaker’s Highlander lineup.
Pros:
For growing families, small business (stuff) hauling
Quiet cabin
Great fuel economy (for growing families/small business (stuff) hauling)
Great road vehicle/holds its resale value
Cons:
Cramped third-row seating
Some dated features
Can get pricey
Available in four trim levels starting at $37,320, the Highlander hybrid LE is well equipped, although moving up can get costly. Our test car, a top of the line Limited Platinum, tipped the scales at $49,939. In between are the XLE and Limited.
All trims include Toyota’s Safety Sense equipment that provides assurance with blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise, rear cross-traffic alert, a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane keeping/steering assist and automatic high beams. Some rivals charge more for similar equipment.
Keep in mind that when shopping for similar SUVs the Highlander hybrid and its rivals can net a four- to five-year payback when comparing fuel savings with their non-hybrid siblings. This equation assumes roughly half city driving where hybrids excel, so if carting the kids off to school, practice and/or malls is a big part of your daily ritual, payback will be accelerated.
Powering the hybrid is a V-6 engine and three electric motors, one for front and rear axles and a third for accessory power generation. Acceleration is brisk for around town driving and on open roads. While no speedster, the Highlander from dead stop reached 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, about average for this segment. City driving is rated at 29 miles per gallon, seven more mpg than its gasoline sibling.
Little has changed on the Highlander exterior save front and rear light housings and black body side rocker panels. An enormous grille dominates the front end.
The interior continues to offer comfortable seats for a crew or team, depending on second row configuration between bench and captain’s chairs. Cargo space is abundant at nearly 84 cubic feet with all seats flat. With the third row collapsed, there are 42 cubes and a stingy 14 cubes with all seats upright.
The interior of our tester was exquisite with perforated leather seating, cushioned surfaces all around, cupholders everywhere, side-window sunshades and four USB ports. A nifty underdash shelf extends from center console to passenger door for storage of all sorts of electronics and other stuff. We noticed some rear-visibility challenges, although an available all-around camera parking system is helpful.
There are rival hybrids to consider along with the Highlander and those include the Mazda CX-9, Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder and Chrysler Pacifica.
With top safety ratings and a resale value that continues to exceed most rivals, however, the Highlander hybrid is a top value in its class.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net.^p
