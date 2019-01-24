I spent last Wednesday morning talking with Henry Grimes, Environmental Services director for DeSoto County. Before our discussion, I never would have guessed the complex process our table scraps go through after they are picked up by the Sanitation Department.
As I drove up to the landfill, the first thing I saw was the huge hills and literally thousands of birds—buzzards, cowbirds, seagulls, two storks and an eagle, all looking for dinner. These hills start out as a massive hole in the ground called a cell. Over the years trash is deposited into the cell until a massive hill is formed. Household waste is the majority of the material that is processed. It’s carried to the hill and compacted by an enormous tractor weighing 76,000 pounds and built just for that purpose. The wheels are made of steel with spikes that help to break down the waste. Each time the trash builds up to a layer 10 feet thick, it must be covered with a layer of dirt.
Henry explained, “Everything has to be weighed when it comes in, it’s charged at a rate of $42 a ton in the county. The only exception to that is tires, which we have to pay to have hauled away, so we charge $200 per ton.
“We separate the trash into different categories; household waste goes into one area, yard waste can’t be combined with household waste because it decomposes at a different rate. White goods, which are household appliances like washing machines and refrigerators, are put in a separate area and recycled. Household hazardous waste is collected in a secure area and periodically picked up by a company that is licensed to handle it.”
Arcadia back in 1988 built the first lined cell. DeSoto County is now building a new cell, which will accommodate trash for the next eight to 12 years. Its covers seven acres, at a cost of $3.5 million, and will take seven months to complete. It will be lined with a double layer of plastic liner 60 mils thick to keep the liquids from perking into the ground. The bottom is sloped so the liquids can be collected and pumped to a leachate pond that holds 700,000 gallons of liquid. This is then carried by truck to the city wastewater treatment plant, processed, put into retention ponds and used to water orange groves and other commercial sites.
The machinery, the manpower, the compliance that must be maintained, the fuel, even the garbage trucks that bring the waste to the landfill, combine to make an extremely costly and complex project. Henry Grimes is in charge of this process, doing a great job with a novice of explaining a very complicated and technical procedure. I get the feeling that he knows what he’s talking about.
Womack Sanitation and the city of Arcadia collect residential garbage on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday, and commercial collection generally occurs on Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.