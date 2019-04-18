You can dress up the new Kia Sorento to fit any occasion and, just as easily, the 2019 base model can be yours for a high $20s price. Not bad for a three-row mid-size SUV in a sea of competition. The third generation model underwent mild exterior restyling and a new gearbox to usher in the new year.
Pros:
Seats up to seven
Great warranty
Comfortable ride
Cons:
Limited cargo space
Base engine underpowered
Tight squeeze to enter/exit third row
Overall, the Sorento will satisfy most driver needs while offering adjustable driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport and Smart), a compliant ride and available safety gear. Trim levels include the base LX and EX, both of which come standard with a small four-cylinder mated with an updated six-speed automatic transmission. Engine performance is underwhelming.
SX and SXL models come equipped with a V-6 powerplant that is more spirited. A new eight-speed transmission is standard, as is a plethora of standard equipment. A turbocharged four-cylinder, previously available, was ditched this year. Big news on the engine front is that Kia is expected to introduce a diesel engine this year, which would elevate its rankings and improve its fuel economy.
On the towing front, the four-cylinder will handle a small trailer and lawn tractor of up to 2,000 pounds, while the V-6 can trailer up to 5,000 pounds.
Our top of the line SXL all-wheel drive tester ($48,020) rivaled equipment and elegant appointments found on more expensive luxury models. Nappa leather seating surfaces make a nice statement along with cushioned panels everywhere. Under track conditions, the Sorento recorded a flat 8 seconds in the zero to 60 test, about average for this segment.
Also included are 19-inch alloys, Harmon Kardon premium audio, Android Auto and Apple Play connectivity. On the safety front, Kia has an all-around view monitor, ideal for parking situations, radar cruise with full stop and go, forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, rear cross-traffic collision alert, lane keeping assist (new this year) and blind spot monitors. A hill start assist control is also included ... but the Sorento is not geared for offroading.
The cabin is a nice place to be for driver and passenger comfort. We found second-row seating a bit cramped and third-row passengers need to contort themselves to reach their seats.
We liked the handling, steering and overall performance of the Sorento. Controls are easy to use, connectivity is a breeze and the seven-inch touch-control screen is as easy to operate as a Smartphone.
Second-row passengers need to slide their seats forward to allow knee room in back. A good place for small children, otherwise we recommend folding the third-row seat flat for increased storage. With all seats occupied there is a scant 11.3 cubic feet storage behind the third row. Space grows to 38 cubes with third seats folded and to 73 cubes with both seats folded flat.
Be sure to test drive the attractive Sorento up against larger rivals such as Honda Pilot, VW Atlas, Toyota Highlander and Chevy Traverse.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
2019 Kia Sorento SXL AWD
(tested)
Engine: 3.3-liter, V-6, 290 horsepower
EPA rated mileage: 19 city, 24 highway, 21 combined.
Assembled: Kia manufacturing facilities, West Point, Ga.; U.S./Canadian parts content, 47 percent; major source of parts content, Korea, 53 percent; country of origin, engine and transmission, Korea.
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gave the Sorento a five star overall rating, its highest. Five star ratings were also awarded the Sorento for frontal and side crash protection and four stars for rollover safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) gave the Sorento its highest rating of “Good” in small and moderate overlap frontal protection, side impact, roof strength, headlight projection and for head restraints and seats in a rear-end collision. It also awarded the Sorento a “Superior” rating for its crash avoidance and mitigation system.
Warranty: 5-year/60,000-mile bumper to bumper; 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.