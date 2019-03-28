Volkswagen’s newest crossover offers an appealing alternative for growing families with lots of gear to stow. In its second year of production, the Atlas is a large vehicle with attractive price points that won’t break the bank.
Pros:
Plenty of cargo
Value in mid trims
Great warranty
Cons:
Thirsty
Can get pricey
Fussy infotainment system
While the Atlas is relatively new, it has been around globally and replaced the Touraeg in late 2017. Its German automaker wanted a larger crossover, and as such the Atlas has three-row seating, with its third row fit for adults. First-year sales were brisk during 2018, with 59,677 of the four-door hatchbacks sold.
The Atlas cabin is larger too due to its longer, wider and lower body, which helps getting in and out of the 16.5-foot body (10-inches longer than Touraeg). Exterior lines are not particularly stylish but it has good curb appeal and a plethora of standard equipment.
Two engine choices are available—an economical four-cylinder and a peppier six included in our mid-trim SE test car. An eight-speed automatic transmission is exclusive to each.
Our independent track testing of zero to 60 resulted in an 8.5-second time with our front-wheel drive tester, probably due to its near 4,500 pound heft.
Five trim levels start with the base S ($31,890) that is only available with the turbocharged four-cylinder; SE ($36,490) and SEL ($42,390). The SE has a Tech package and the SEL offers a Premium trim that can reach into $50,000-plus. There’s a 5,000-pound towing capacity.
For best value, we’d recommend the SE Tech trim that offers a good selection of safety gear, remote start, 20-inch alloys and a power liftgate for under $40K.
Unfortunately, adaptive cruise, lane keeping, navigation and high-beam assist are only available on upper trims, while many rivals offer most of these things as standard.
With its extra length, however, the Atlas has impressive cargo space—more than 20 cubic feet with all seats in their upright position; 55 with the third row folded and class-leading 96 cubic feet with all seats down.
The Atlas has stiff competition, among others the Mazda CX-9, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Nissan Pathfinder, Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse. We’d compare the Atlas ride to that of a boulevard cruiser, comfortable with a spacious interior and quiet cabin. The ride is compliant with little body roll in curves, ample merging power on highway ramps and ease of parking on downtown streets.
The interior has all the makings of a refined SUV but seems overly laden with hard plastics here and there. To be fair, armrests were well cushioned and came in handy on longer trips. We found it difficult to position the manual steering wheel to a just-right position, however. Another disappointment were the clicks needed to set and adjust cruise controls.
Overall, the Atlas is an easy car to like and deserves a test drive on your shortlist.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
2019 Volkswagen AtlasEngine: 3.6-liter/V-6, 276 horsepower, 266 lb.-ft. of torque
EPA estimated fuel economy: 17 city, 24 highway, 19 combined
Assembled: Chattanooga, Tenn.; U.S./Canadian parts content, 47 percent; major source of foreign parts, Germany, 22 percent; country of origin: engine, Germany, transmission, Japan
Crash test ratings: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Atlas five stars overall, its highest rating, with five stars in side impact and passenger side frontal protection. Frontal crash protection rated four stars for driver and four stars in rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Atlas its highest ranking of “Good” in small and moderate overlap frontal protection, side impact, roof strength and whiplash protection, and a “Superior” rating for its crash avoidance and mitigation system.
Warranty: 6-year/72,000 bumper to bumper; 6-year/72,000 mile powertrain.
