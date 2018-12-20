Ridge League of Cities held its annual banquet in Arcadia on Thursday. The event at Mosaic Arena brought together some 150 officials from towns the league represents. Arcadia was served by a number of community leaders, including Arcadia council member Keith Keene and his wife, Cindy.
