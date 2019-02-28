1 Lousy editing
You edited your own manuscript without professional help, and as a result there are grammatical and typographical errors in your book. This is a sure sign of an amateur author and likely to turn off both readers and publishers.
2 Amateur cover art
You decided to scrimp on the cover art and your book cover looks like a sixth-grader did it ... for free. This is a huge mistake. People DO judge a book by its cover.
3 Talking heads
This means that you wrote all or part of your book from the point of view of more than one person. This is acceptable, (see third-person omniscient) but only if you clearly indicate when the point of view has changed. Use chapter headings, decorative stops between paragraphs, changes in scenery or time periods, or even a revealing first line in the new paragraph to alert the reader that a different “head” in your book is now doing the thinking.
4 No website
Every author should have a website, and it should be about more than just your most recent book. You, your photo, your upcoming schedule, testimonials, a regular column, contests, and anything else that might attract readers or get them to give you an email address, each are candidates for inclusion. Websites are advertisements for the author and must be constantly revised. Authors who have poorly designed websites are not much better off than those authors with no website.
5 No email list
The coin of the realm in the publishing world is an author’s email list. The people on your email list are your preferred audience, your most likely supporters, and your best prospects for book sales. Before you put the first word on paper, begin the process of collecting email addresses. Start with family and friends, and from that point on you must solicit email addresses everywhere you go.
At book signings, speaking engagements, author events and social occasions, swap your business card for their email address. I use Constant Contact to stay in touch with my email buddies and to ensure that “friends” who wish to “unsubscribe” are able to do so with relative ease.
Mark Barie is the author of “War Calls, Love Cries”, a Civil War love story, available on Amazon, or by contacting the author at markbarie.com, authormarkbarie@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.