New authors should be aware of a number of traps which could cost them time and money. There are at least five.
1 Awards
For a fee, sometimes substantial, you can enter your book in dozens of contests. But be careful. Some competitions are nothing more than money-makers for the sponsor. In addition, the so-called “judges” in such contests are neither qualified nor respectable. Research each contest you enter, confirming its longtime existence, its reputation in the industry and its process for determining the winners. Without such research, you will be a loser, for sure.
2 Author conferences/book fairs
Before you spend money on registrations, travel costs, lodging expenses and display materials, do your homework. Does the conference/book fair you wish to attend offer what you need? For example, will there be tips on writing, editing and publishing from experienced authors? If it is a book fair, will there be substantial aisle traffic with potential book buyers, or simply a bunch of other authors also trying to sell their books. Check out the history of the conference/book fair. Organizers should be willing and able to provide you with the type and number of attendees they have attracted in the past. Attending one of these affairs without first doing your homework is foolish and quite possibly very expensive.
3 Book reviews
Be cautious of any organization that offers to do a review of your book for a fee. If all they do is provide raving reviews for anyone willing to cough up some money, you know that their review is worthless—to both you and your potential readers. Contact the organization. Ask for references and look for a history of consumer complaints, if any. Companies that do useless reviews will be obvious.
4 Book promotions sites
Once you become an author, you will discover a plethora of companies that want to promote your book. For a fee, of course. Exercise great caution when dealing with these firms. Do they have a proven track record? Are their customers pleased with the results ... or not? Exactly how do they promote your book and what, if any, results are they willing to guarantee, or at least predict. Marketing your book is your chief responsibility and contracting with someone else to do your job is rarely successful.
5 Vanity presses
If you are paying a company to publish your book and they appear to publish every author that comes through their door, you are most likely dealing with a vanity press. It is acceptable to pay for professional services like editing, layout, cover design and website construction. It is not acceptable to pay a “publishing company” for banging out a book that fails to meet even the minimum industry standards and will make you the laughingstock of your industry.
Mark Barie is the author of several books. His most recent novel “War Calls, Love Cries” is available at amazon.com or at MarkBarie.com.
