Yellow Deli Bakery in Arcadia has been approved for signage and other work from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. The diner opened over the weekend and gained a warm reception. It is on N. Polk, across from city hall.
PHOTO BY CAROL MAHLER
Server Reya and her family moved to the Twelve Tribes’ community on Pine Island that supplies honey and other products for the Yellow Deli Bakery in Arcadia.
