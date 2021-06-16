VENICE — The original estimated completion date for the widening of the 1.5-mile segment of U.S. 41 Bypass from Center Road to Gulf Coast Boulevard has come and gone, but there’s a new end in sight: July.
Work on the project, to expand the last four-lane section of the bypass to six lanes, with related improvements, began March 29, 2019, with an original contract period of 700 days. The estimated completion date was March 26, 2021.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation website, there’s been a contract adjustment of 89 days but 80 of those days have been used.
The website doesn’t show a new estimated completion date but the District 1 Roadwatch report for June 13 does: July 2021.
And that means the end of July, FDOT spokesperson Brian Rick clarified via email.
The project, which is more than 90% complete, has been delayed because of national labor shortages, he said.
The contractor is 14 days past the allowable contract time but a request for an extension is being evaluated, Rick said.
There’s been an adjustment in the contract amount as well. A change order for about $600,000 raised the cost to about $16.4 million, of which about $13.4 million has been spent, according to the website.
A recent traffic shift moved both northbound and southbound traffic toward the median so the contractor can finish work near the outside lanes.
Work in the medians took much of the month of May.
The report continues to tell motorists to expect intermittent interruptions of median crossings and side streets and daytime lane closures on northbound bypass lanes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Besides adding two lanes, the contractor is replacing traffic signals; installing new pavement markings and signs; installing concrete curb and sidewalks; improving drainage; and installing new highway lighting.
The cost of the work kept the state from widening the bypass to six lanes as a single project. Instead, it took the suggestion of the late John Ryan, CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce, to break it into pieces.
When the final segment is completed, U.S. 41 will be six lanes from the intersection with State Road 681 south to where State Road 776 splits off to go to Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.