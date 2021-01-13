An Arcadia man who was arrested on child molestation charges in October has been released from jail and his charges have been dropped.
The Arcadia Police Department arrested Robert Richard England, 27, on Oct. 27, after two women told police that England had molested them from age of 5 or 6 to the time they were 10 or 11 years old, according to an arrest report.
England pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial.
But before that could happen, the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges.
Prosecutors said that one of the alleged victims, in a pre-filing interview, said that she did not want to pursue charges and she was unwilling to testify. The other alleged victim did not show up to her pre-filing interview.
England never admitted to the crime and there were no independent witnesses, according to a State Attorney’s Office declination memo obtained by The Daily Sun.
“This is a delayed reporting of 6 years and 14 years,” the memo states. “Without victim cooperation, this case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt; however, even with victim cooperation this case would be unable to be adequately investigated and proved based on the facts and circumstances and lack of evidence.”
England was being held at the DeSoto County Jail on $50,000 bond. He never bailed out.
He was released from jail by court order on Dec. 2. England could not be reached for comment.
