The Florida Department of Health reported a total of 1,048 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Charlotte County and 78 deaths, as of Friday morning.
Statewide, 11,433 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the DOH, bringing Florida’s total number of positive cases to 244,151.
The state’s cases continued to rise at unprecedented rates over the past two weeks, especially among young people.
“We are seeing the results of the lead up to the Fourth of July and it is going to get worse,” said Scott Hopes, an epidemiologist who worked with the World Health Organization and Chinese government officials during the SARS outbreak in 2003. “People are not taking this seriously, they are interacting with one another in groups and not wearing masks.”
To date, 2,055 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility in the state have died, including 50 in Charlotte County.
Only about 14.6% of ICU beds are available throughout the three hospitals in Charlotte County. In Sarasota County, 24.6% were available as of Friday afternoon.
The mortality rate for COVID-19 patients in Charlotte County is about 7%, much higher than the state’s average death rate of about 2%. Charlotte County is the second-oldest county in the state, with 45% of its residents over 65 years old, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here are the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, as of Friday:
Florida
Total positive cases: 244,151 (+65,557 since July 3)
Deaths: 4,102 (+317 since July 3)
Total hospitalized: 17,602
Charlotte County
Total positive cases: 1,048 (+188 since July 3)
Deaths: 78
Total hospitalized: 164
Sarasota County
Total positive cases: 2,548 (+734 since July 3)
Deaths: 100 (+2 since July 3)
Total hospitalized: 235 (+18 since July 3)
DeSoto County
Total Cases: 809 (+133 since July 3)
Deaths: 11 (+1 since July 3)
Hospitalizations: 79
Lee County
Total Cases: 8,574 (+1,906 since July 3)
Deaths: 179 (+17 since July 3)
Hospitalizations: 696
