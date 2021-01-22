Charlotte County reached a “full employment” rate in December, according to data released by the Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday morning.
Full employment is considered an unemployment rate of 4% to 5%, according to Janeth P. Castrejon, communications manager at CareerSource Southwest Florida.
Charlotte County in December reported a 5% unemployment rate, down from November’s 5.1%, and a large decrease from May’s jobless rate of 13.5%.
“We’ve had a great recovery after the eight to nine months since COVID hit,” Castrejon said.
The Punta Gorda metro statistical area had the third-fastest annual job growth rate compared to all the metro areas in the state in mining, logging, and construction (7.1%) in December.
“Construction has just skyrocketed in Southwest Florida,” Castrejon said. “After COVID hit, we had a huge growth in job opportunities. These jobs are outside, not in closed offices or buildings.”
Dave Gammon, director of the Charlotte County Economic Development Office, pointed to new residential construction in the county.
“We’re issuing a record number of permits through the county, driving the construction trade crazy,” Gammon said. “Residential homebuilding is driving that and we can’t keep up. Residential (construction) is really on fire.”
Sarasota and DeSoto counties also saw very slight dips in their unemployment rates in December.
Sarasota County’s jobless rate was 4.7% in December, down from 4.8% in November, but up from 2.6% in December of 2019, according to DEO data.
DeSoto County also saw a slight downtick at a 3.9% unemployment rate in December, a decrease from the 4.2% rate in November but up from a flat 3% jobless rate in December 2019.
The tri-county area is faring better than the state as a whole, DEO data shows. While Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties have all reached an unemployment rate of 5% or under, the state of Florida reported a 6.1% jobless rate in December.
