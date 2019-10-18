ARCADIA — A teacher's aide at the Charlotte Correctional Institution was jailed after allegedly bringing cell phones and narcotics into the prison for pay.
According to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Angela Wells, 44, who lives in DeSoto County had made arrangements Friday to pick up two ounces of cocaine in the county for an inmate at Charlotte Correctional.
"Wells received $400 as payment to smuggle the cocaine inside the prison," DCSO said on Facebook Friday. "Narcotics detectives were able to intercept this 'package' and arrest Wells before she had the opportunity to sneak the drugs into the prison or the money into her bank account."
During the arrest, 217.53 grams of synthetic cannabinoid (also known as K2 or Spice) was also located in the vehicle.
Wells was taken to the DeSoto County Jail after being arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine, possess/distribute synthetic cannabinoid within 1,000 feet of a convenience business, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, possession of drug paraphernalia and bribery/unlawful compensation. There is no bond for the trafficking charge, and $24,500 on the other allegations.
DCSO has "intel' that Wells "had frequently introduced contraband (cell phones and various narcotics) into the prison for pay," according to the Facebook post.
The investigation involved DCSO and the Florida Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office.
