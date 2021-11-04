Citrus Hall of Fame inducts lifelong Arcadian

ARCADIA — The Florida Citrus Hall of Fame has chosen Steve Sorrells, of Arcadia, as one of this year's four inductees.
The ceremony at Florida Southern College in Lakeland is set for Friday.
Sorrells said he was "surprised" when he heard he was chosen to be an inductee.
"It is truly an honor and I'm humbled by it," he said.
Sorrells took over the business his father Robert Sorrells and three uncles started, said Steve Sorrells' son, Justin Sorrells. Justin Sorrells represents the third generation of Sorrells who work in the family business.
"I'm so proud of him," said Justin Sorrells of his father. "As a boy I started working with him in the field and saw how far-reaching his influence was. Everybody he had contact with said great things about him."
Justin Sorrells' cousin, Wes LeDane, whose mother is Steve Sorrells' sister, also works for Sorrells Citrus.
Justin Sorrells listed his father's achievements, including how he dealt with a 1999 harvest season labor shortage.
Steve Sorrells adopted a government guest worker program called H-2A. He would legally hire Mexican workers who had documentation — visas and Green Cards — to work in the United States, his son said.
"He paved the way for a program that is now used by over 90% of the industry," Justin Sorrells said.
Steve Sorrells said he thought his biggest accomplishment was being the first in the citrus industry to participate in the H-2A program, but admitted that being the first also meant he had to overcome pitfalls.
"It was a challenge and a learning experience, but we did a lot and were successful," he said. "As the years went by other people wanted to get into it."
Sorrells said he shared his experiences and helped others navigate through the government program.
"American people are not going to harvest citrus; they're just not going to do it," he said.
He said even when offered higher wages, citrus growers have been unable to find American workers.
After Steve Sorrells took over the business started by his father and uncles, he expanded it from 400 orange groves to 5,500 acres of citrus; 2,000 cows grazing on 1,000 acres; a citrus caretaking company; a full-time staff of 90; and a seasonal staff of 500.
"A feat of this magnitude doesn't come easy and doesn't come to someone who sits idle; this kind of success comes to someone who works and is a leader," Justin Sorrells dsof.
He praised his father's honesty and integrity, and quoted his father's motto:"'All you have is your word; protect it because once you lose it you can never get it back.'"
Sorrells said his father's daily business rarely calls for a written contract, "because growers and businesses know that if he gives his word then it is a good deal."
Steve Sorrells was born in Arcadia on May 3, 1950 and spent his youth and teenage years working in the family groves and packing house. He graduated from DeSoto County High School in 1968 where he was a class officer and captain of the football team.
He attended Georgia Tech University majoring in civil engineering. Planning to pursue that profession, his plans changed when his father died during his senior year in college.
Sorrells returned to Arcadia and take over what his father had started, after graduation in 1972.
He went on to expand the business and assume leadership roles in the community, including joining Florida Citrus Mutual's Board of Directors in 1991. He has held all offices during his tenure including - being the only member to hold the title of president twice.
During his presidency, he was the chairman of the committee which enacted the tariff of foreign orange juice entering the U.S. The act ensured Florida citrus growers would receive fair compensation for their products.
He has held numerous leadership roles, including being a board member of the Orange Growers Marketing Association through Florida's Natural; was an original member of the board for Growers Fertilizer; and he's been a member of Peace River Valley Citrus Growers Association since its inception.
He has served outside the citrus industry as well. He has been a board of directors member for DeSoto Memorial Hospital and is a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Arcadia, where he's served as treasurer since 1987.
The year's event honoring inductees, which had been slated for March, was postponed until this month due to the pandemic, according to the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame's website.
