I believe if I had the power to return to my youth and a particular season, it would be to my teenage years and to summer.
School is out and that season is getting underway as I type this, so naturally, my mind likes to take backward glimpses to the boy I once was.
Would you go back, if you could?
I think I looked forward to summers more than I did Christmas day. After all, which one lasts the longest? Christmas came and went faster than you could say, “Ho, ho, ho,” and consisted of ripping colorful paper off wrapped gifts, a giant meal that always seem to include that strange, heavy thing called a fruitcake, and growing tired of your toys within a week.
As for summer? Well, that was here to stay for awhile.
My friends and I could not wait for that last school bell to ring so we could jump on the bus, go home, and be free. We’d kick off our shoes, snatch off our shirts, and do our best not to put them back on till it was time to return to that much-dreaded educational regimentation that claimed us, year after year.
I will say that we’d brown up in the hot summer sun, as evidenced when we’d go skinny-dipping.
Yes, the swimming hole was the place to be for us poor country boys and their white, sandy banks were our beaches. So we’d pedal our bikes to the river or one of the creeks, and spend the day getting wrinkly and waterlogged.
Some swimming holes had rope swings, some had fossils, and some had high embankments to leap off of and holler, “Geronimo!”
That kind of fun didn’t cost us a dime, and was more than priceless, especially in retrospect.
Summers afforded us the opportunity to earn money. Not much, mind you. The most allowance I ever got was 75 cents a week, but I spent my fair share of time walking the roadsides, hunting glass soda bottles that we’d clean up and redeem and local grocery stores for two cents apiece.
Another entrepreneurial endeavor of ours was picking blackberries along the pasture fence lines and selling them for a quarter a quart. That meant getting scratched and pricked a lot, but was well worth it because with a quarter we could buy five candy bars or two sodas and a candy bar, or a whole sack of penny candy.
We thought we were stepping in high cotton back then.
The real money came along during later summers as we got older, and could make a whole four dollars by cutting someone’s yard with a push mower!
Those brief, blissful months between school years were filled with many other precious activities such as camping, hunting, fishing, building tunnels with bales of hay in an unsuspecting neighbor’s barn, churning ice cream by hand that seemed to take forever, walking the railroad tracks for miles, riding inner tubes (remember those?) down the river between towns, having fights with cow patties and sandspurs, and much more.
Another summer thing we did sometimes was to go on vacation.
I don’t mean to Paris, New York City, the mountains, or even the beach. We did what many others did who lived in the same income tax bracket — go stay with relatives. We’d cram into their homes and have to sleep on pallets and lived off cereal and hot dogs for a few days, and then they’d return the favor by coming to stay with us.
That’s how it worked, and it afforded us a lot of precious time to be with our cousins.
My friends and I never had much money, if any, but we had a lot of fun.
And we had a lot of great experiences, and as it turns out, a lot of love for each other, something we never realized until we got much older and started reflecting on those sweet, simpler times.
It is said that in the end, it will be the little things that were actually the big things, and I would agree with that.
I’ve not amassed much in my lifetime, but no question, I’d trade a heap of it for just one more summer from my youth.
