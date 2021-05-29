Dear Class of 2021,
It’s finally sink or swim time. I know, you’re used to the flowery admonishments and stirring challenges offered by your family and local officials.
I ditto all that, but didn’t want what I had to say sound like what everyone else is saying.
Would you agree that it seems like it took you forever to become a senior and that this past year has gone by quickly?
You’ve just had a taste of the real world, and now see how fast time flies. You’ll blink your eyes a couple of times and suddenly you’ll be at your 10-year reunion, showing off photos of your kids and trying to recognize your classmates.
The Class of 2011 would agree with me.
You’ll find that time is one of your most valuable assets, and I hope you’ll make the most of it. Further your education if you can. Learn more and be more. The training wheels are off now, so pedal fast and go far.
As a teen, I thought once I graduated, my head would somehow be filled with all the wisdom that adults possess.
I was wrong. You have to earn that yourself, it turns out. Your diploma is not a free pass to all you’ve ever dreamed of. It’s your key to get you into the Game of Life, wherein the more you learn, the more you learn, experience-wise.
I know that technology is changing every day, but you can’t just Google life and get all the answers. You’ll continue to bump your head, skin your knees and will have your heart broken a time or two before you get a real handle on what it’s all about.
Five words my father always said about going out into the world to work and make a living have stayed with me all my life: “It’s hard, but it’s fair.”
Another favorite of mine is, “Some people fail to recognize opportunity because it often comes dressed in overalls and looks like work.”
Keep learning, growing and living, and you’ll do fine. Reflect on Bob Dylan’s words: “He who is not busy being born is busy dying.” You may have to ask your grandparents who he is.
There’ll be times when you want to throw up your hands and quit, but this isn’t the county fair. You can’t just stop the ride and get off. This is your life, not a dress rehearsal.
Life holds many wonderful things for you in the years ahead. Choose your path carefully and make all the special memories you can. Take plenty of photos, too, and if you really want to have a treasure many years from now, keep a journal.
The world is waiting for you. It’s better in some ways than it used to be, and in some ways, it’s not.
Your assignment as you step off the graduation stage is to make it a better world — show us what you’re made of. Lord knows, current events have been crazy for a good while now, so see if you can make some sense of it, and some improvements while you’re at it.
I’ve heard young folks today called “Generation Z.” I have no idea what that means, but I hope it has something to do with zeal.
Be sure to thank your parents and teachers for their contribution to your life. And I hope your own children will in turn thank you some day.
Do us proud, Class of 2021. Class dismissed!
