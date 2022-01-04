Well, now that we’ve put 2021 in our rear-view mirror, it’s time to face that other mirror and the fact that we may have overindulged during the holidays, food-wise.
Like the old adage says, “Those who indulge, bulge.”
I would probably fair better if I had to live off my own cooking. Of course I wouldn’t be as fat and sassy as I am now, as my culinary prowess leaves a lot to be desired (especially by my belly).
My advice for those who want to stay slim and trim all their lives?
Marry a terrible cook.
I’m not implying that I’d starve to death if I had to depend on my own kitchen skills. I’m just saying that my taste buds would not be very happy with me.
But there are a few things I can scare up for meals that aren’t too dreadful.
One is my PB & J sandwich. There’s no secret recipe for that, but I take it to another level quite literally by making them all double-deckers. And if I really want to make it fancy, I add potato chips between the peanut butter and jelly layers, and feel like I’m having an entré most exquisite!
There were some lean times (pun intended) when me and my buddy Buford shared a trailer for a year and half before I got married. Everything came out of cans except for instant mashed potatoes and those plastic bags of meat and gravy that we’d boil for supper. Hamburger Helper was no stranger to our pantry, either.
We took turns cooking and washing dishes and one night I promised a special treat for him — an old family recipe that I grew up enjoying. It was simple and I love it to this day.
Well, I didn’t love it that night, though.
I went down to my granny’s house and got a quart of tomatoes she’d canned sometime back and added them to a frying pan full of corned beef I’d been heating up. We dished that over some instant rice and mixed in some English peas (you know, the little round ones that a lot of folks can’t stomach, especially when they’re in TV dinners and taste like plastic). I poured us up a couple of tall glasses of Kool-Aid and we settled down to eat.
After only one bite I could tell that Buford’s unsuspecting palate was less than pleased. He raked the contents of his plate into the frying pan, hurried outside to the edge of the yard, and scraped it out, all over the roots of an oak tree.
Unbeknownst to me (because I had yet to taste it), the tomatoes had spoiled. My housemate double-dog dared me to ever make “red stuff” (as he called it) again, plus the tree died. Not even the almighty bacon could’ve saved that dish.
I must say that my best cooking is done while camping with some buddies. That’s probably because everything tastes good in the woods.
I tested that theory a few years back by bringing home some leftover stew we’d had in the river swamp. I heated it up for my family, took one bite, had a red stuff flashback, and wondered how in the world we were able to stomach that mess in the first place.
Southern fare is my favorite kind of food and if I could only have one seasoning in this world it’d be garlic salt. My choice for a singular condiment would be honey mustard. The old commercial used to say that “everything’s better with Blue Bonnet on it,” but I say nothing ain’t shakin’ till it’s wrapped in bacon.
I’ve eaten all kinds of fancy foods on many sea cruises, but Southern vittles is where it’ll always be for me.
At my age now, I’ve adopted the mantra that we never know which meal will be our last, so let us enjoy each one as they come. I do my best to look out for my taste buds, but in times past have pushed them to the limit with the likes of liver, asparagus, avocado, okra, and a few other horrible foods, and they’ve never forgiven me.
Meanwhile, some of our Christmas leftovers wound up in the freezer and will be enjoyed once again at a date to be named later. Now it’s time to consider that most unpopular New Year’s resolution — losing weight.
I have three approaches that I’m choosing from: A) Spit out everything that tastes good, B) Eat as much as I want (but I can only use one chopstick, no utensils), or C) Live off my own cooking.
This is gonna be a long, lean hungry year, y’all.
