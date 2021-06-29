My buddy Rodney posted a beautiful photo of a meadowlark on Facebook the other day that really triggered some memories for me.
After a minute or two of recollecting, I figured our fine-feathered friends might make for fun fodder for a column. Yes, this one is for the birds.
Growing up in Nocatee and surrounded by pastures on all four sides, meadowlarks seemed to be everywhere, puffing out their large yellow chests with the black “V” marking, and singing their little heads off. We called them field larks, but it was the same bird.
Seeing the picture Rodney posted made me realize that field larks are about as scarce as hen’s teeth anymore.
I hope I’m not to blame for the decrease in their population. Armed with my first pump-up pellet rifle, I stalked any kind of bird I could find within walking distance of our old home place.
Field larks were what I’d find most (other than cattle egrets that we called cow birds), and I sent many of them to their doom while honing my shooting skills. A buddy of mine and I even killed some and fried them for supper on a camping trip in our pasture one time. Not bad, though I was disappointed because I thought there’d be lots of breast meat, but it’s mostly feathers that they puff out their chests with.
A lot of the birds I saw back in the 1960s are nowhere near as plentiful, in my opinion. I used to walk down our raggedy nine-foot tar-and-shell road in the evenings and hear a particular bird swooping through the air, chasing bugs. They were nighthawks, but we called them bull bats, and the sound their wings made when they dove for bugs was very distinctive.
They might be kin to whippoorwills. Remember hearing those when you were young? I learned many years later that what I may have actually been hearing was the call of a bird called chuck will’s widow. They sound somewhat similar, but the latter are more likely to be found in Florida than the former.
I was surprised, but even in my old age I’m gonna call ‘em whippoorwills because I’m old and hard-headed, and I like that name better.
Anybody besides me remember butcher birds? They were actually loggerhead shrikes, but we called them by the other name because they’d impale their prey on barbed wire a lot. It wasn’t unusual to see bugs, frogs, lizards, and more hanging there on those handy meat hooks, and we knew it was the work of those deadly gray-feathered assassins with black stripes, and they even had a way-cool black mask. And I haven’t seen one in years.
One bird from my youth that I’m glad is still around is the whooping crane, also called the sandhill crane. It’s a common sight here in southwest Florida to see a family of cranes casually strolling in yards and even crossing roads like pedestrians. The parents have a red patch on top of their heads while the babies’ crowns are yellow, gradually fading to orange, and then red when they’re mature.
Some advice for new Florida residents: Don’t feed them. Oh, they’ll show up every day to eat, and you’ll enjoy that, at least until you run out of food for them or don’t feed them for whatever reason. Then they’ll be pecking on your door, poking holes in your porch screens with their long beaks, demanding to be fed, and then you’ll feel like you’re in a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s avian thriller “The Birds.”
I love to hear their familiar cry as they slowly fly by overhead, flapping those giant wings. As a kid I’d pretend they were prehistoric pterodactyls looking to eat me, and would run for cover.
I know, I was weird back then, too.
Thanks, Rodney for this column idea, and I have suddenly run out of room. More about our fine-feathered friends next week. Stay tuned!
