‘Tis the season to be jolly, the song says.
It’s also the season to be shopping, decorating, caroling, cooking, exchanging gifts, worshipping and reflecting.
The latter of these is my focus today, so this column is a smattering of random Christmas memories that I’d like to share.
As a little boy, my younger brother Alan was notorious for attacking the Christmas tree, sort of like a cat does, except worse.
I don’t think it was anything personal; he just did it.
You know, like the proverbial answer as to why people climb mountains — because they’re there. He’d knock it over, grab it by the top, and drag it behind him through the house, breaking bulbs and ornaments, and scattering tinsel and garland everywhere.
Our home pretty much looked like Santa and the Grinch had finally met up and went toe-to-toe.
My friend Cindy had a flying squirrel many years ago that she let have run of the house. At Christmas time, this randy little rodent would retreat into the nicely-decorated tree and hide, possibly relating to living in the wild, which was his nature.
I reckon he wanted the tree to be as natural as possible, because he’d un-decorate it.
You’d see the tree standing there, and suddenly an ornament would come flying out from within, as he tossed and broke them.
This gremlin wannabe met an untimely fate sometime later, and was found in the toilet, having drowned. Kris Kringle karma, perhaps.
Our church choir used to go Christmas caroling in the community back in the 1970s, freezing in the back of a truck filled with hay, or in a cattle trailer pulled by a truck.
One of the places we’d visit would be the local state hospital, where we’d sing to the clients there on several wards. This was done “a cappella,” which means without any instruments making music.
One year we got the idea to have my buddy Royce play the piano while we taped the carols onto a cassette tape (remember those?). He’s a great pianist and did a fine job.
Trouble was, with no one singing, he had a tendency to play faster than usual.
So we got to the state hospital, the staff gathered up the patients, and somebody pushed the “play” button. Suddenly, we were off to the races, singing stuff like “Silent Night” in double time.
It felt like our tonsils were dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh!
One way we used to befuddle our daughters at Christmas, to keep them from figuring out what was wrapped for them under the tree, was to swap their name tags around, so they’d be shaking each other’s presents for a couple of weeks before the big day.
Another was to weigh the presents down. It wasn’t unusual for them to open a gift Christmas morning and find a can of green beans in there with whatever was wrapped up.
Mean? Maybe, but fun. Even jolly, now that I think about it!
Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours, with best wishes for a safe and wonderful new year. Aren’t we all due for a better one than this year or two?
