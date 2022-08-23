Now we know how the world will end: palm rats.
And now you want to know what a palm rat is, don’t you?
I’ve lived my 67 years around rats of all kinds, including two-legged ones, and will confess that I’ve never heard of a palm rat until I was watching the news at lunch time last week.
Apparently they do exist, but why can’t they be fake news, like everything else these days?
Here’s the lowdown on those lowdown dirty rats. They come from the Nicobar Islands, off of India. How they got here, I don’t know.
They’re dark and greasy and big (12 to 14 inches long, and I hope that measurement is from the whiskers to the end of their naked tails), and they live in palm trees.
It seems they like to do what other rodents do — gnaw on everything. I think that explains why when you go to call your local cable TV company and wind up speaking to somebody in India. That’s because the palm rats are chewing on the phone line between here and there.
Anyhow, this news broadcast was proclaiming that Cape Coral was being taken over by the palm rats, which were probably not mentioned in the fine print of the Home Owner Association agreement in that city.
So it’s every man, woman, and cat for himself when they breach your house like Santa Anna’s army swarming the Alamo.
In my younger days I felled a good number of sabal palms without being accosted by rats, so they must’ve arrived here years after that.
But I have news for them. As much as we Florida Crackers enjoy eating swamp cabbage, they’d best not be threatening the population of sabal palms. They’re our state tree, and if anybody’s gonna eat ‘em, it’ll be us, not foreign vermin!
The newscasters reported that they were freaking people out and can jump six feet. They didn’t specify if that meant horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, but that’s closer than I want to be to one. If he decides he wants to freak me out, I shall be practicing whipping out my knife so I can filet him mid-air.
Another description from the newscast was that they make strange noises. I bet that’s them holding meetings in your attic and making plans to eat you out of house and home.
A quick Google search told me that they’re also known as “roof rats.” I guess maybe they can jump higher than six feet if that’s how they get on top of your house. That’s just what you need — a rat on a hot tin roof, squeaking and screaming because he’s burning his little feet while skittering across the top of your house.
The dude on the news also said that they jump around at dusk.
Wait, what? They jump around? What’s that all about?
There was no news footage to confirm that, but I can’t imagine why sundown would have them hopping around all over the place. Maybe some sort of Nicobar Island ritual that’s part of their heritage?
And do they hold hands in a circle around palm trees while they do that, chanting in their little rat voices? No wonder cats prefer to live inside.
And where’s that Pied Piper of Hamelin when you need him?
All this has got me scratching my head and giving palm trees the hairy eyeball.
I’ll have to do some heavy cogitating on this matter and share more next week, so y’all stay tuned — same rat time, same rat channel ...
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.