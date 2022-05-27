A dozen years of classes, activities, learning, growing, and achieving will come down to a single moment this weekend, when you high school seniors walk across that stage, shake a couple of hands, have your mortar board tassel flipped, and receive your long-sought prize — a diploma.
Congratulations, Class of ‘22, you made it!
Your journey began so long ago with kindergarten and preschool, and now here you are on the cusp of adulthood, ready to take on the world.
Don’t think you’ve made it this far alone, for your parents have been alongside you, enduring your ups and downs with fluctuating report cards, childhood diseases, possibly Covid 19, school plays, sports, puppy love, drivers licenses, proms, pimples, puberty, and homework.
So it’s been a tedious journey for them as well, and they’ve also spent blood, sweat, and tears with and for you.
The world offers anything you want out there, but it’s up to you to muster the gravel and gumption to go after it and claim it.
The more you’ve learned during your school years will better prepare you for college, the military, or the work force.
Every bit of information you have retained and can employ is one more tool in your toolbox, and can serve to open doors for you from here on out.
Your caps will fly high into the air and the applause will be thundering, but don’t think the learning process is over.
Your formal education is but the foundation of it all.
Life 101 begins now, and will be in session until you draw your last breath because that big world out there is waiting to teach you all kinds of lessons, day by day.
Your best bet is to pay very close attention, to learn and grow from all things, good or bad. And expect pop quizzes all along the way, because most everything in life will test you one way or another.
How convenient it would be if a USB cord could be plugged into your head and information downloaded. I don’t mean just facts and figures from books. I’m talking about the important stuff: wisdom, experience, and common sense of others that would help equip you for the path you’ll be choosing for yourself.
I promise you that you can save yourself a lot of troubles and heartache if you learn from the mistakes of others. Do that because you’ll never live long enough to make them all yourself.
I’d venture to guess that your senior year has flown by faster than you ever thought it could. Think of that as a measuring stick, and let me say that life moves so fast after graduation that you’ll blink twice and suddenly find yourself at your 10-year class reunion, showing photos of your own kids to classmates.
And you don’t have to take my word for it. Ask around and see.
My point here is that life is brief. Never stop learning or growing. Singer/songwriter Bob Dylan (who your parents and grandparents should know of) once said, “He who is not busy being born is busy dying.” If you don’t grasp that now, you will someday.
Every year, all across this nation, a new class graduates and another one begins school. It’s an infinite procedure that basically hands the keys to tomorrow over to seniors every year, challenging them to take the world for a test drive.
Every class believes they’re the one chosen to go out there and turn things around and make a difference, and now it’s your turn. There’s already another class on the horizon, following just 12 months behind, in your footsteps. So be sure to show us what you’ve got before they get here.
I hope you’ve thanked your teachers and other school faculty for your education. And I hope you’ll thank your parents and others who helped raise you and prepare you for the next part of your journey, from which there’ll be no return.
Now it’s time to go see what you can make of the world, and how you can improve it for everyone, including the family you’ll be raising.
We believe in you and can’t wait to watch you become the adults and great citizens that we know you can be.
Do us proud, Class of 2022!
