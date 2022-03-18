Let’s talk rabbits.
When it comes to loving them, it’s either as pets or on your plate for supper.
My taste lies in the latter, pun intended.
It is purely coincidental that Easter is right around the corner and some folks may have visions of the Easter Bunny in mind.
I will assure you that I would never think of eating him, because I love Easter eggs, whether boiled and dyed, or the chocolate/peanut butter variety!
Also, before you report me to PETA, unfriend me on Facebook, or slash my truck tires, hear me out. I totally agree that there are not many critters that are as adorable as a baby bunny. They’re a bit stand-offish, as opposed to other pets that return affection, but that doesn’t make you not want to snuggle one half to death.
So pet rabbits do have their place.
I grew up with rabbits having another place — on the menu.
As a kid there are many times when relatives and I would go rabbit hunting with a .22 rifle and a headlight. That sort of thing is illegal now, of course, which is good for the rabbits, but doesn’t help with keeping their ever-exploding population down.
We’d walk through groves or along fence lines of pastures filled with palmettos and pines around dusk, and they’d be out there hopping around and available. Or we’d ride backroads, sitting on the front fender of a vehicle with our guns, and generally come home with three or four each time.
Can’t do that anymore, either.
The rule of thumb about hunting rabbits was that you didn’t do it during any month that has an “R” in it. R is for “rabbit,” of course. So during the stretch of May through August, the rabbits got a stay of execution and you either did without, or were smart enough to save some in the freezer to get you through the summer stretch.
The reason for that was, from what we were told, rabbits carried parasites during that time of year, called “wolves” or “warbles.” That was good enough for me, and I always abstained.
Of course we hunted and ate cottontails, avoiding the swamp rabbits, which were identified by their darker tails. I never ate one, but was told they didn’t taste as good, so I didn’t want to kill one and waste it just to find out.
I never killed rabbits for sport, and for some reason it bothered me that Elmer Fudd spent his whole cartoon life chasing that wascally wabbit known as Bugs Bunny around with a shotgun.
I’m starting to think he has issues.
After I was married, my father in-law began raising rabbits and selling them to local grocery stores. I’d always loved eating rabbit meat, but that’s when I found out just how good it could be.
If you’re wondering how I could ever eat domestic ones, it’s like the old saying goes that involves animals like rabbits, cows, pigs and more — you don’t make pets of them and you certainly don’t give them names!
All I can say is that tame rabbit meat is a lot more tender than what comes from wild rabbits.
And did you know that you can substitute rabbit meat in any recipe that calls for chicken? That’s right, you can have fried rabbit, barbequed rabbit, rabbit and dumplings, rabbit and rice, rabbit cacciatore, baked rabbit, rabbit à la king, rabbit stew, rabbit sandwiches, rabbit pot pie, and I’ll stop now before I start sounding like Bubba from the movie “Forrest Gump,” talking about all those shrimp recipes.
I will go on record right here and now, saying that rabbit is my favorite meat. That’s right — you can lay a grilled T-bone steak down in front of me next to some fried rabbit, and I will choose the rabbit every time.
Same goes for ribs, lobster, rack of lamb, pork chops and even (GASP!) bacon! Now that I’m thinking about it, some bacon-wrapped rabbit just might be the ultimate supper, and would be my choice for a last meal, were I going to the electric chair tomorrow.
They could fry that rabbit, then fry me, and I’d die a happy man.
Well, I’ve likely gone on long enough about all this, and have either made some of you mad or I’ve made some of you hungry.
Rabbits — you’ve got to love them, one way or another. So someone cue up the karaoke music version of that great old Dean Martin song, and let’s all sing along… “Everybody loves some bunny sometime….”
