We’ve all heard it many times. Somebody will say, “That’s gonna be the death of me yet,” and sometimes they’re right.
Do you ever wonder what it is that will get you in the end?
You know, there’s no limit to the stuff that can get you — from a bolt of lightning to a slip and fall in the bathtub, so we must be vigilant and safety-minded.
For my own peace of mind and to whittle the list down some, I decided to come tally up some stuff that I know will not be getting me.
Right off to bat, I know my demise will not be caused by an unopened parachute. Nobody’s gonna talk me into jumping out of an airplane. And if they tried to force me out, three or more would be going with me.
Playing Russian roulette with a firearm is high on my list, too. My daddy taught me how to respect guns, and besides, I know a lot more games that are much more fun than that.
Running with the bulls in Spain will not be what kills me. What’s wrong with those who think that’d be a fun thing to do? I might consider waddling with stampeding ducks, but with my luck, I’d trip over one and get trampled to death by the rest.
Until sharks sprout legs and start chasing people around on the beach, they can forget about getting me. I haven’t been in salt water since 1989, and have watched enough shark movies to know that getting chomped to death can’t be very fun. Nor dignified.
Same goes with piranhas. Who in their right mind gets in the water with them? That’s their turf and they can’t seem to ever stop biting on you, so I’m fine with staying on land. My skeleton has no desire to see the light of day within a matter of seconds.
A fall from a tightrope will not be found on my death certificate as the cause of me biting the dust. The fools that do that might be fun to watch, but as for me, I ain’t lost a thing up there. Gravity doesn’t mess around, and plays no favorites, and has been after me for years.
I believe in staying the course for as long as I can, but will tell you that if I have a heart attack, it won’t be on a golf course. I agree with Mark Twain who believed that the game of golf is a good walk spoiled. And I sure won’t be one of those who stand out there under a tree, while wearing garish plaid britches and holding a lightning rod (I mean, golf club) during a storm.
Lastly, anybody who knows me knows that starvation won’t be what takes me out of this world. Me and food get along real good, and always have. But I do have a rule of thumb about that — any meal could potentially be your last one, so enjoy yourself every time you pick up a fork.
Identifying these things and eliminating them as threats does bring me a little comfort. Now if I could just figure out a way to avoid all the others. ...
