Last week, my buddy Mel and I were recording our Coon Prairie Ramblers radio show with our mutual buddy/radio guru Mark Anderson (shameless plug: Saturdays at 2 p.m. on WXCS 104.5 FM and Sundays at 8 p.m. on WFLN 1480 AM on your radio dial or computer!) and an interesting subject came up.
Yes, we do have those from time to time.
It was about suffering from ENS: “Empty Nest Syndrome.” If you’ve raised children and then released them into the wild, then perhaps you can empathize with this subject.
I did it twice, Mel did it thrice, and Mark has yet to have his turn at bat.
Most recently it was Mel, whose precious daughter Hannah has flown from the nest to live away from home for the first time. And now he and his wife are suddenly facing a very quiet and very different home.
I could tell it was getting to him because of the way he lamented about hating to have to fold clothes.
Tragic, I tell ya.
It’s a real situation. In my case, we’ve always sat down to supper together and talked about stuff.
Then came the day when Daughter No. 1 moved out, and suddenly there’s an empty chair at the table and one less plate of food.
Conversations do go on when that happens, though it feels a bit odd.
You adjust, life goes on, and then suddenly there are two empty chairs at the table.
And one less person to do the dishes.
Conversations go on, of course, but pretty soon they evolve into, “How was your day?,” and eventually, “We sure could use more rain.”
And finally, you hang a little flat screen TV on the wall in the dining room to watch the news or “Gunsmoke” reruns during supper. And of course you must wait till the commercials are on before asking to have the hot sauce passed.
I don’t mean that all communications stop at home. In fact they are apt to become more frequent and even more dire when there are less people living in the house that you can blame stuff on.
“I could’ve sworn there was one last piece of pie in the fridge.”
“Somebody left the coffee pot on all day long. Again.”
“I know it was you that flushed the commode and scalded me while I was in the shower!”
Of course, when the absent children return to visit, that helps you cope with your ENS.
Eventually the grandchildren come along, and all is right with the world again.
And hopefully you haven’t grown so accustomed to the silence that shrieking toddlers running through the house will make you wonder why you had kids in the first place.
They say a person spends the first 18 years trying to leave the nest, and then the rest of their life trying to go back home, even if it’s just in one’s mind and heart.
To those who are anxious to leave the nest, just think of all the freedom you’ll suddenly have! But remember that it comes with a price — you’ll make up your own bed, wash the dishes, pay for the groceries, and kill all the spiders yourself. I guess The Eagles were right when they sang, “Every form of refuge has its price.”
Kids, enjoy the nest while you can.
And parents, enjoy their company and do your best to teach them how to fly high and straight before you give ‘em the boot!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.