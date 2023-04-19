For the last two weeks I had columns on changes going on or coming soon, concerning Arcadia and DeSoto County. It is said that the third time is the charm, so I’ll finish up all that stuff today. For now.
It’s hard to deny that change is going on all around us. The girders for the Wawa building have risen from the ground since I started this series.
The Brownville Dollar General is already being swarmed by customers. The two-story housing development behind Tractor Supply is taking shape nicely.
Just last week, the old Seacoast Bank building was razed at the corner of Highway 70 East and Turner Avenue.
And guess what? There are plans already for more businesses to go up on that same spot — an AT&T office, Aspen Dental, and a yet-to-be-named business.
I can’t speak for everyone, but the traffic is crazy enough in that area to begin with. Get your popcorn ready and we’ll see how it all works out.
Also, the marquee on front of the pink building is being removed, which had some people in an uproar, considering it desecration to that old structure. Truth be known, the marquee wasn’t added until 1992, many years after the Rosin building was built. I’m all for returning our old structures to their former glory, so I’m good with that.
Growing pains are long overdue here, according to some, while others bristle at the thought of a larger population that means more traffic and buildings becoming a part of our everyday life here in DeSoto County.
Another change deals with our citrus industry. Thanks to canker and then greening, more and more groves are being left untended, while others are being sold and converted to pasture land for cattle.
Thankfully, thousands of acres in our county will retain their purpose of keeping the land as natural as possible for man and beast, and to preserve what we Natives know to be the real Florida — pines and palmettos, bay heads, sloughs, pine islands, and prairies.
Some growth that is expanding toward us from the crowded coastline will get a toe-hold on DeSoto, but never a strangle hold. I love it that so much of the land settled by the pioneers of Southwest Florida a century and a half ago is still owned by their descendants.
Traffic is something we all have to deal with that will never decrease — it only grows and often complicates travel. We all know that our roads are more crowded during snowbird season — it’s been that way forever.
And yes, some may take offense in being called snowbirds, but it’s a fair description, I say.
Many locals take offense at having the highways filled between the months of November and April, and I find it quite interesting when I hear someone who’s located here from elsewhere years ago suddenly start complaining about the influx of people and vehicles.
Truth is, we all came from somewhere once upon a time, so it’s a natural thing.
Social media that’s frequented by locals would have readers believe that we’re the pothole capital of Florida. True, there are many city streets that must be traversed with caution, but please be aware that the repair project that began a couple of years ago has improved at least 12 miles of paving. Even the stretch of Polk Avenue near Cypress Street is getting some attention these day, thankfully.
Sometimes a simple patch is not the answer, as so much infrastructure beneath the roads needs replacing, and this should happen before the job can be completed. Progress isn’t always swift, but it’s sure.
Stuff is happening and changes are coming, and we all have a front-row seat to witness it. There’s even talk about a roundabout for our community. Some may love them, but for the record, I do not. I’ve maneuvered my way through a lot of them, more times than I care to remember. They may be the answer to some traffic situations here and there, and I don’t begrudge that. My concern is location. Talk is that it would be installed on Highway 70 West, where it meets Highway 72.
You know, that intersection that was several feet underwater following last September’s Hurricane Ian.
First, let’s consider the volume of traffic there. Many are traveling to Bradenton on 70, down 72 to hit Kings Highway and go to Port Charlotte or on to Sarasota, or just to CR 661 to go to church or to the landfill. On top of that, it’s part of the hurricane evacuation route through our county, so just imagined panicking motorists trying to get through it in a hurry.
And worst of all (to me), just imagine how many semi tractor-trailers come right through there every single day. Countless. And now imagine if two of them were trying to get through a roundabout, dragging their trailers at the same time.
I’d think just one would struggle, taking up the entire roundabout until they got straightened up and on their way.
Now, I’m no road engineer, nor have I ever driven a semi, and maybe it could succeed, but the horse sense I’m drawing on just can’t see it.
I hope the powers that be will do a lot of studying and designing before attempting something like this. I’m picturing long lines of semis and dump trucks, waiting their turn to take a spin through it.
I’m out of room already, but have more to say on all this. Let’s just embrace our progress, and hope for the best.
