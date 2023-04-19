Tater cartoon for April 20 2023
Luke Wilson

For the last two weeks I had columns on changes going on or coming soon, concerning Arcadia and DeSoto County. It is said that the third time is the charm, so I’ll finish up all that stuff today. For now.

It’s hard to deny that change is going on all around us. The girders for the Wawa building have risen from the ground since I started this series.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments