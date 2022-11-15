And then there’s that age-old question about why it’s so hard to diet during the holiday season.
I did some investigating and lots of field testing and finally solved the riddle. Turns out, it’s the food.
Yes, as simple as that sounds, that’s it. It was right under our noses all the time, but we ate all the evidence because it smelled so good.
Who knew?
If there’s an instigator in all this, it’s Halloween. Just think of all the candy you’ve eaten at the end of October for all of your life. Does that not whet your appetite for more substantial vittles? My taste buds would dress up and go trick-or-treating if they could sneak out and go door to door.
Suddenly, Fall is in the air.
Well, not down here in the South. The closest thing we get to colors changing is the invasion of snowbirds whose auto tags are so varied in hue. But even if it’s still hot, most of us aren’t going to let the folks up north do all the good eating.
So one day we’re changing the month on the calendar, and the next we’re wolfing down pumpkin pie and eating 10 pounds of candy out of a plastic pumpkin. Gotta love tradition. And mind you, there were all those summer barbecues that contributed to all this as well.
The next thing you know, Thanksgiving comes trotting like a turkey over the horizon and is hotfooting it in your direction.
What to do? You do what you always did — buy a big fat frozen bird to bake or deep fry, and put your order in for sweet potato pie, dressing with giblet gravy, candied yams, and about 25 more side dishes.
I can’t make myself feel guilty about all this because I’m too busy being thankful because it’s Thanksgiving. We wouldn’t want to dishonor our pilgrim ancestors by fasting, would we?
Maybe part of the attraction of eating at Thanksgiving is the effect that turkey can have on you. I looked up what many say about how it can make you sleepy, and the explanation I got was, “Tryptophan is and essential amino acid used in making serotonin,” which turns out to be a hormone that will balance your mood. And derived from that is melatonin, which will make you sleep like a baby.
No wonder we fall asleep while trying to watch football games on Thanksgiving Day!
Oh yeah, and did you know that Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day? As if there wasn’t enough eating going on this month, now we’re compelled — at least those of us who enjoy food more than we should — to load up on the burgers, fries, chicken nuggets, and milkshakes in order to honor this special day that is set aside annually for artery clogging.
To top it all off every year is Christmas, the holiday of all holidays. Never mind that you’re already spending a fortune on decorations and gifts, but suddenly you’re buying two grocery store aisles worth of vittles and cooking for 100 people. And you know that only 10 will be showing up. This is because everybody has to have their own particular favorites every year. Divert from this mandatory plan and some will desert you for Cracker Barrel.
In conclusion, I think we’re all doomed to repeat our culinary history this time of year. Turkeys will be sacrificed in the name of tradition, the candy industry will prosper and cause dental cavities, and belts will have to be let out another notch or two so we can continue breathing.
Season’s greetin’s and seasoned eatin’s, y’all!
