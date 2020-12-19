I wish all of our readers a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah or Happy Kwanzaa. It’s hard to believe that Christmas week is upon us. Where does the time go?
Thinking about how quickly time passes, I often think back to Christmases of my past as a kid. My first memories of Christmas as a small child was living in a split-level, raised ranch in a small town in Massachusetts. It was back in the days of footed pajamas adorned with Winnie the Pooh or Disney characters. Those footed pajamas were great for sliding around the house until you finally wore out the soles. They were also great for the occasional slip and fall down the stairs when you were not paying attention. I don’t like to recall it, but it was also the time period of matching bowl haircuts. My brother, sister and I were very close in age, so almost everything matched — including the haircut.
I remember our house decorated with the plastic lighted candles in the windows that we taped to the window sills. Decorative light strands for the trees and bushes had large colorful bulbs. I recall visiting one of my grandparents’ houses and being amazed at the size of the Christmas bulbs on her tree. They were the size of a regular light bulb, just thinner and more decorative. We wrapped our strands of lights around the artificial Christmas tree that my brother, sister and I would help my mother put together and decorate. Of course the final step was to add that amazing tinsel to the tree that made it glitter. The same tinsel that you could find almost anywhere around the house the rest of the year.
As a kid my favorite time of year was always Christmas. It was time for the claymation and cartoon holiday shows that were only televised once a year. There was no DVR, DVDs or streaming online shows. There were not even VCRs back then. We had the major networks and PBS that we watched with the TV’s antenna, also known as rabbit ears. The nights leading up to Christmas included the excitement of watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and many more. If you missed one of the shows, it would be a whole year before you were able to see it again.
Christmas Eve was the most exciting night for us kids. It meant Santa was coming and the presents would be all around the Christmas tree in the morning. It was a night that I’ve been able to control in my family since I was child. You see, I was born on Christmas Eve, so my parents wanted to make sure it was a special night for me. People feel bad for anyone who was born on or near Christmas. Most people give Christmas birthers sympathy when they find out about your birthday destiny. Most ask if I was short-changed on gifts.
My parents went out of their way to make sure it was my night, including being the only one who could open gifts. My brother and sister never complained, but I’m sure it probably annoyed them. I’ve maintained that tradition over the years for myself, but I’ve eased off the gifting ban. Some families allow for one gift opening on Christmas Eve. I’ve heard that other families open all their gifts on Christmas Eve. It depends on the family tradition. In our family, I’ve had the final call on anything related to Christmas Eve. If I don’t like a suggestion, I gently remind everyone that it’s my birthday. They usually smile and say OK, because they feel bad for me.
It was very hard to fall asleep on Christmas Eve knowing Santa was coming. I’m sure it had nothing to do with the Italian rum cake that I insisted on having every birthday. My mother would find it at some Italian bakery wherever we lived over the years. Many times, my brother and I would pretend to sleep and whisper to each other about what we would get in the morning. We slept in a bunk bed, which made it easier to hide our conversations down the back wall. But Mom and Dad would sneak up to the door and check to see if we were asleep and reprimand us if they heard a peep.
I had the top bunk for a little while, but I’ve always been a sleepwalker. I lost the top bunk when I rolled off head-first one night. I was OK, but it was a painful fall and the end of my top bunk reign. Unfortunately, I still sleep walk once in a while. A few months ago I got up in the middle of the night and walked into the pool. That was a rough way to wake up.
I carried on with the traditions of my childhood and made sure my kids had the same wonderful memories of Christmas that I had experienced. Every year we decorate the house inside and out. It includes the Christmas village tradition that my mother started and we continued. This year my daughter requested Christmas village pieces to build her own village for her family. My kids are now in their 20s and we have three grandchildren.
I now record every Christmas special and movie I can find on the DVR. I actually ran out of space this week and had to delete some shows. Not the Christmas shows. I used to save them to watch at Christmas, but there’s just too many nowadays. My daughter does the same at her home.
The whole family comes to our house on Christmas Eve, because it’s my birthday. That tradition has never changed. It’s still my night.
Most families have certain traditions they pass along. It might be recipes, foods, decorations, gifts or a special drink. Christmas traditions that my parents passed along to me came from their parents, my grandparents. I passed them along to my kids and now I’ve started to notice the same thing happening for the grandkids.
My daughter texted us this week because she had been wrapping presents for hours. Her back was killing her and she was exhausted from all the work involved with making Christmas special for her little girls. She finished the text with a huge thank you for making Christmas so special every year. She had no idea how hard we worked until now. We laughed.
The holidays are an important time for family and friends to celebrate together. We’ve had a very difficult year and many will not be able to celebrate together this year to stay safe. I hope everyone finds a way to connect in some safe way.
Have a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, everyone!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.