I’m guessing that the two postal items dreaded most by nearly everyone are bills and junk mail.
And I’m thinking that during this holiday season there may be another one to add to the list: Christmas cards.
Don’t get me wrong; I love sending and receiving them. In fact, I started a ledger decades ago, where I keep score of who I send them to and who sends them back. It’s a holiday tradition with me, as my parents loved sending and receiving them, and would put them on display until after Christmas.
In today’s fast-paced, techno-evolving world, some prefer sending their greetings electronically, thus ensuring speedy last-minute delivery and saving a bundle on postage.
When I started keeping records of cards in 1985, postage was just 22 cents, and as of August of this year, it’s up to 58 cents. That can get in your wallet real quick.
The question is, when and how do you decide to stop sending cards?
Do you wait until someone doesn’t send a card one year and think, “I’m off the hook with that one!”?
Do you purposely not send some, just to see if you’ll get one from them anyway?
And when Christmas is over, do you dread a last-minute card arriving from someone you didn’t send one to?
If you’re like me, Christmas cards are often the only contact you have with some friends and loved ones each year. Sometimes they send family photos or letters with summaries of the previous 12 months, so I always look forward to that.
Of course, sometimes that can result in you accumulating a lot of kids’ school portraits and then 30 years later you’re wondering who in the world these people are because their parents didn’t write their names on the back.
It’s not a cheap tradition, especially if you send out several dozen like I do.
I did come up with a way to save a little money, though. Send the same card back and forth between you and the recipient, which means you only have to send it every other year, thus cutting that expense in half.
I haven’t tested this theory yet, as something tells me I’d be the only one trying to get a new tradition off the ground.
Aren’t you glad that we no longer have to lick stamps and that some envelopes have peel and stick flaps? I tell you, the taste of that glue was so bad my tongue would go on strike and refuse to come out!
And don’t you just love those folks who send cards covered in glitter that winds up all over you and all over the place? Those messy glitter bombs should be illegal!
It’s usually the same person who sends you the first card of the year, marking the beginning of the swapping season, and they’re always pretty early. I think that’s because they’ve found the most beautiful card and want to make sure you get it first, in case you bought the same design.
This leaves you having to go buy different cards — either that, or scratch them off the list. That’ll teach ‘em.
It’s like a game of “postal tag” if you think about it. They send one, you send one, and it continues for generations and your grandkids wind up carrying it on with their grandkids. It’s perpetual, with no “cease and desist” order in sight. And you’re too nice to say, “I’ll quit if you will!”
Seriously, I love swapping cards because it reminds me of yesteryear and brings joy to the holidays.
Oh yeah, and the more Christmas cards I get, the less room there’ll be for bills and those incessant ads in my mailbox … ho-ho-ho!
