If you remember that old 1970s catch phrase “Keep on Truckin’,” you’re old like me.
Who knew exactly what it meant, as everything in those days seemed to be open for interpretation and it was just a surreal decade that followed those crazy 1960s. Far out, as I recall.
Anyhow, that phrase came to mind when I got to compiling ideas for today’s mental meanderings, initiated by the sight of food trucks here and there. And so I got to thinking, why can’t there be a lot more kinds of trucks that could frequent your neighborhood and keep on truckin’ with all sorts of other offerings?
I’m envisioning large panel trucks, not unlike the ones that deliver bread. They could be outfitted easily, and if popular enough, would have people chasing them through the neighborhood like kids hotfooting it after the ice cream man. A large speaker on top could play music and announce the approach so everybody could get their credit cards ready.
First off, I think we need a truck hauling all kinds of over-the-counter stuff. You know, aspirin, Band-Aids, cold meds, vitamins, laxatives, athlete’s foot spray, and such. They could throw in a few other essential items like batteries for the TV remote, lottery tickets, and toilet paper, too.
It’d be like a Walmart on wheels, except you wouldn’t have to wear your pajamas all the way to the actual store to do your shopping.
How about a mobile barber and beautician business, with a barber’s pole mounted on the side? Of course, they couldn’t work while the truck was moving, especially if you were having your neck shaved with a straight razor. That could get messy and painful pretty fast and you’d be giving up more of the red stuff that you would if it was the bloodmobile. Throw in manicures and pedicures, and all the gossip and fishing stories you could stand, and soon you’d need a fleet of vehicles just to keep up with the demand.
There needs to be some sort of truck stuff going on for the kids.
And I’m not referring to amusement and escapism for them.
When your kid refuses to do his homework, down the street comes the detention truck, outfitted with actual chalkboards or yore and educators, poised to pile on the extra school work with no recess period.
No electronics, either. Lots of reference books, though, available to find using a card catalog and the Dewey decimal system. Remember those?
Oh yeah, at the parents’ discretion, paddling may be used to inspire.
And yes, the truck would have to be soundproof for obvious reasons.
What if our local radio station (shameless plug for Arcadia’s WCXS 104.5 FM) had a truck that made the rounds through neighborhoods to broadcast live? Can you imagine who all in your area would coming running to get their proverbial 15 minutes of fame, and what you’d be subjected to (I mean, what you’d be entertained by)?
You’d get a few caterwauling crooners trying to be the next Hank Williams Sr. or George Strait, a smattering of barnyard animal impersonations, would-be corny comedians recycling jokes from old “Hee Haw” reruns, and somebody’s granny playing spoons to the tune of “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” that she’d be whistling toothless. My deejay buddy “Mark in the Morning” Anderson could be this generation’s Arthur Godfrey when it comes to discovering new talent!
How about there’s a truck geared towards teenagers with free wi-fi? It shows up, they pile into the back, plug their phones into charging stations, don their earbuds, get fixated on their little screens and totally ignore each other?
What parent wouldn’t pay a good price for the peace and quiet that would result in? The driver could tool around the county while they were oblivious, and his only responsibility would be to have them back home in time for supper.
A simple, sweet gig, I tell you!
I have other ideas, but I’ll leave you with the ultimate one — a coffee shop on wheels. You’ll be able to smell the rich aroma of brewing coffee for half a mile before they pull up near you. Then all they have to do is set up a few chairs and some folding tables with umbrellas and start serving all that latte mocha expresso cafe au lait cappuccino affogato macchiato frappe stuff, and who knows? They might even have a real honest-to-goodness plain old pot of regular coffee handy.
And if that didn’t do the trick, cook good old thick slices of bacon to go with it. They’d not only get my attention, but also my money, time, and effort.
And if I was totally truthful, I might even kick around the idea of carjacking that truck and driving away to live happily caffeinated ever after.
Meanwhile, until such time we get vehicular vendors visiting our neighborhoods, enjoy those food trucks that we do have, and let’s work on inspiring somebody to invest in these innovative notions!
