I write about stuff all the time, and have been doing so for over 40 years now. That’s many weekly servings of “Grits,” y’all.
But today I’m really going to talk about stuff. You know, the stuff you collect.
I find that the older I get, the more stuff I have. Now I’m finding myself wondering, at what point should I stop collecting?
There’s the old saying that goes, “He who dies with the most toys wins,” but I don’t believe that.
Another saying goes, “You can’t have everything — where would you put it?”
I’ve never had everything, but being the packrat that I am, there’s not much that I’ve thrown away over my lifetime.
And I don’t have that much space, but I’ve stuffed every nook and cranny around with more stuff than I even remember having.
Being sentimental about everything will do that to you, so take my advise and realize that it’s only stuff.
Lately I’ve been purging my walk-in time capsule. That’s what my art studio has become, because it’s jam-packed with stuff from virtually every stage and aspect of my life.
Believe it or not, I’ve forced myself to toss out at least a dozen trash bags full of cassette tapes, old drawing pads, sketches, dried-up markers, books, letters, photos, manila files of stuff, and more.
And it was hard. I had to, in order to even move around in that building (which could easily qualify as a candidate for that “Extreme Hoarders” TV show).
But there’s so much that I’m still hanging onto that means nothing to others, but everything to me. Do I start giving it away to my children and grandchildren, or old buddies? Would they even want to take it home and let it start growing in their house?
It’d be like accepting the “clutter bug” starter kit, and they’d soon be wondering where all of it came from. Maybe I should just put yellow sticky notes on everything to indicate who I want to get this or that when I’m gone. Or maybe my wife could just take my carcass to a taxidermist, have me stuffed, and then park me in the studio and seal it up like one of those mummies in an Egyptian tomb who thought he could take it with him.
If you think about it, everything that everybody thought they just couldn’t live without (other than land) will wind up at the county landfill once it’s outlived its usefulness and is around longer than anybody who ever wanted it.
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, as they say. But when it gets to the point that it’s in the way, obsolete, or nobody cares about it, it’s history.
Literally, because once upon a time it was part of somebody’s history.
I’ve not been one for giant collections, unless you count my hundreds of record albums, over 100 hats, and about 50 knives. OK, and maybe about 75 T-shirts.
I have tried in vain to collect paychecks all my life, but have never seemed to get the hang of hanging onto them.
Oh yeah, and I’ve collected a number or scars over my many years as well. Haven’t we all?
These days, I do good to collect enough of my thoughts to be able to type stuff like this. I’ve held onto my collection of memories as best I could, but sometimes those slip away from me. I wish I could trade all the bad ones that won’t leave me for the good ones that snuck off while I wasn’t looking.
I guess if I sat down and took inventory of everything I’ve hunt onto all my life, that’d last me through what time I have left. Plus, I likely wouldn’t have space for all the inventory books I’d fill up.
Instead, I should take inventory of my life, adding up all the great folks I’ve crossed paths with, the bucket list items I’ve been able to check off, and the precious information surrounding loved ones that have come and gone.
I’m surprised I have room for those who are still here.
But until I do all that, plus finish purging my plethora of stuff, I reckon I’ll just collect dust.
By the way, did you know that dust bunnies can multiply faster than the real ones?
