I’ve heard this asked before, and I’ll bet you have, too: “Why can’t we just all try to get along?”
I know, some would interpret that as a directive to “get along down the road and leave me alone,” or, as in that old cowboy lyric “get along, little doggie.”
I’m referring to being nice, doggone it!
Think back on your elementary school report cards. How’d you make out in that yes/no category known as “Plays well with others?”
I did so good that it spilled over into every other category and got me in trouble because I was busy playing around too much and trying to have fun. Turns out, you don’t get extra credit for providing comic relief as the class clown. Who knew?
I think most everybody is nice, or at least has a nice side, whether or not they choose to employ it. There’s that old adage about being able to catch more flies with honey than you can with vinegar, and I think that’s a metaphor, though if they wanted to be nice, they could’ve used something nicer than flies.
Ew. I might’ve said you can catch more rabbits with carrots than you can with liver and onions. Again, ew.
It doesn’t cost a cent to be nice to those around us, whether they’re family, friends, or complete strangers. Of course, nice only goes so far, depending on the situation. It’s not nice to be not nice to the nice, because it can wear thin pretty fast. The best example I can think of is the saying that we should turn the other cheek.
I can’t speak for all, but it doesn’t take me long to run out of cheeks.
There’s no shortage of ways to be nice. Manners is a good example. I brought up my children to be very considerate in conversation, as in using “Yes, sir” and “No, sir” and the like in conversation with their elders and others who deserve respect. That was a big thing with my dad, and it means a lot to me.
We may have much material wealth that shows, but we can always show respect when it’s due someone.
Here are more examples: Open doors or hold doors for others. Encourage others. Wipe your feet before entering a building or home. Listen to what others have to say and don’t hog all the conversations. Offer your seat to someone, especially the elderly. Greet others with a smile and practice complimenting them on something — that’s important. Volunteer somewhere that you can make a difference.
Ever see a hubcap propped up against a traffic sign or light pole along the road? That was put there by someone who found it and was thoughtful enough to display it, with hopes of the owner who lost it might pass that way again. Do that. Be one of those hubcap rescuers. That’s a nice gesture.
Don’t be the one who always has to get the last piece of chicken or pie at a family dinner. Be nice and let someone else have it. Don’t drink out of the milk container from the fridge. Be nice — get a glass, and keep your germs to yourself. Leave the restroom a little cleaner than you found it, and that includes what olfactory ambience the next user might encounter.
Looking nice goes along with being nice. Make friends with your mirror and make necessary adjustments. Comb your hair and brush your teeth when going out. Don’t mismatch the colors of your clothes, and for Pete’s sake, don’t be wearing baggy britches that highlight whatever underwear you might be sporting. Tie your shoelaces and don’t slouch.
In other words, don’t go around looking like an unmade bed.
Look for the good in life and praise it, rather than seeking out something to complain about all the time. Misery may love company, but it doesn’t deserve it. Be a good human being.
I heard this saying recently: “Be the person your dog thinks you are.” Now that would be a great accomplishment.
Follow the Golden Rule while you’re at it, and you’ll be on your way to a better, friendlier, nicer you.
Practice all this for a couple of months and see if you’re not happier about life and yourself, and that your friends will enjoy putting up with you more. No cost involved, other than practicing positivity and sharing it.
Oh yeah, and while you’re at it, have a nice day!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.