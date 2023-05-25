Tater cartoon for May 26 2023
LUKE WILSON

I’ve heard this asked before, and I’ll bet you have, too: “Why can’t we just all try to get along?”

I know, some would interpret that as a directive to “get along down the road and leave me alone,” or, as in that old cowboy lyric “get along, little doggie.”


   
