Many believe that when you retire, you get busier than you were when you were part of the workforce.
Having been a retiree for nearly 15 years now, I can sometimes relate to that. I don’t know if I stay busier or time flies by faster.
But I do know that if any of us found ourselves doing all the stuff we used to do, there’d be no way to get it all done.
There’s just so much stuff we haven’t done in forever.
How long has it been since you licked a stamp? That’s one activity I don’t miss because for some reason, I could never develop a taste for that glue they made from dead old horses.
When was the last time you waved at a passing train, with hopes that they engineer would wave back? Or signaled a semi driver to blast his air horn?
Tell me if you recall winding a wristwatch in the past couple of decades? I bet you haven’t.
Have you sat in the floor and played jacks or tiddlywinks at any time in the last half century? I can’t remember the last time I sat on the floor, probably because I was too traumatized after having to struggle to get my fool self back off the floor.
Can you remember when you last used a rotary phone? Could you confuse your grandchildren with one by challenging them to make a call?
Here’s another pondering: How long since you even set foot inside a phone booth, let alone made a call from one? You may even recall mixing letters with digits when relaying what your phone number was. DeSoto County used the letters W and A, that stood for something. So you number could’ve been something like Walnut (WA) 7- 1234. Sounds archaic, but still kind of cool at the same time.
Did hot summers find your family making homemade ice cream whose secret ingredient was all the elbow grease you had to exert on the churning handle? Or maybe some of you sat on the churn’s lid during all the action so it’d stay in place. That was one hard-earned summer treat, and after taking turns with my cousins on the crank till our tired little arms were screaming for ice cream.
Barring older model vehicles, how long has it been since you’ve given your car a tune-up? Is your spark plug gapper gathering rust, along with your spark plug socket? I bet you don’t pour gas into your carburetor to fire it up, or hide your spare key inside the breather anymore. Do you remember how to push a car off and pop the clutch to get it going? Good luck these days even recognizing what’s under your hood. And forget about even finding room to fit your hand down in the engine, even if you could tune it. How long since you pulled into a “filling station” and a full service attendant (remember those guys?) asked you, “Regular or ethyl?”
Remember being told to not stomp through the kitchen because the cake your mama was baking might “fall”? And did you and your siblings fight over who got to lick the frosting off the mixer blades that she made from scratch?
Another fond memory may be hearing footsteps walking up to your front door before daylight when the milkman would stop by. Those glass bottles with the cardboard stoppers would be rattling softly in the metal basket he carried, and he’d swap them for the empty ones you left outside for him, replacing them bottle for bottle.
Drive-in movies are nearly extinct now, but were quite popular once upon a time. Concession stand food was pretty good, where you’d also buy one of those little green Pic coils to take back to your car and light. You’d set them on your dashboard, and their job was to keep mosquitoes away. How many of you accidentally drove away with the large, tinny speaker still hanging in your window?
Remember carrying your record albums to a party, placing a stack on the spindle of the “hi-fi” to play, and then flipping them all over to the B side? If you did that, you’re likely to have taped a coin onto the needle housing on the tone arm to keep it from skipping now and then.
When is the last time you broke out a road atlas to chart a road trip? Or how long has it been since you opened a road map and then about went crazy when you were trying to fold it back up correctly?
As a kid, did you compete with your siblings in trying to spot as many different state tags as possible? Florida has always attracted a lot, so that made it easy and fun.
As a small child, did you ever crawl up into the rear window and sleep some miles away?
There’s no shortage of memories that are no longer a part of today’s world, sadly, but I suppose it’s been that way for each new generation. I get strange looks from my grandchildren when I talk about stuff like this, but I’m going to keep doing it anyway, wishing I could go back and relive it all again.
Well, some of it, anyway. How about you?
