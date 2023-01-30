Sometimes it’s hard to come up with a subject that most can relate to. Today I have one that can’t fail, and we are all quite familiar with — that little room in your house that is often down the hall that you visit regularly.
Call it what you want — the bathroom, the john, the throne room, the can, the loo, the restroom, the potty, the privy, the necessary room (insert other names you have for it here) — but it’s something we can’t do without, right?
I’ve heard of something called bathroom etiquette, which should be common practice to us all, but we all know better than that, don’t we?
Just how much trouble is it to replace the roll of toilet tissue, rather than just setting it down, where it can fall onto a wet floor and get kicked around and stepped on? Is it too much trouble to flush before you exit? Oh yeah — and how about the one who rushes in and out, without washing their hands? Ew. Just go outside, you philistine!
Who can’t relate to bathrooms?
Some of us are so old that we can remember outhouses. For today’s young whippersnappers, it resembled a port-a-john, except it was made from wood, often with a half moon cut into the door, and there was no toilet seat. Just a flat board with a hole in the center. More affluent families might have a “two-holer,” wherein you could bring a friend along to share the experience. Again, ew. Oh yeah, and beneath the hole in the seat was another hole, dug into the ground as a receptacle that you’d toss some powdered lime into now and then, for obvious reasons.
Forget bathroom tissues for a minute, how about bathroom issues? Large families often have large water heaters. Or, hot water heaters, as we say here in the South. If not, come shower time in the evening, the last one in line is liable to wear the soap down on the chill bumps they’ll have from head to toe.
Who has one of those clothes hampers that apparently has trouble attracting dirty clothes because they’re strewn all over the house?
And is it too much trouble to ask for the shower curtain to stay inside the tub, so the floor isn’t flooded?
Ladies, does your man complain about bathroom counter space because every square inch is covered with with enough makeup to open up a Kabuki theater? Then there are cans of hair spray, curlers, blow dryers, and hair brushes, vanity mirrors, and lipstick, to name just a few necessities. A little enhancement is one thing, applying today’s fake Tammy Faye Baker eyelashes and drawing your eyebrows on with a Sharpie pen is quite another for some.
Men, are you guilty of leaving a pile of whiskers in the sink? Not aware of that? Just look down and see what looks like crime scene, where somebody took a weed eater to a porcupine. Yeah, those would be yours. Do you get grief for leaving the toilet seat up? Are you unpleasantly surprised when you rake half the skin off your face because you didn’t know your wife was shaving her prickly legs with your razor? Again?
This may be of some help to young couples who are just starting their lives together. Country music icon Johnny Cash was once asked about his secret to a long and happy marriage to June Carter. He responded with just two words: “Separate bathrooms.”
I have lots more notes on this subject, but will save them for next week, as I’m feeling a bit flushed at the moment.
