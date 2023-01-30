Tater cartoon 2-2-23

Sometimes it’s hard to come up with a subject that most can relate to. Today I have one that can’t fail, and we are all quite familiar with — that little room in your house that is often down the hall that you visit regularly.

Call it what you want — the bathroom, the john, the throne room, the can, the loo, the restroom, the potty, the privy, the necessary room (insert other names you have for it here) — but it’s something we can’t do without, right?


