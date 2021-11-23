What’s wrong with this world we live in? Why does there seem to be a shortage of good news?
How come life is moving so fast that we don’t have time slow down and enjoy it?
I don’t have the answers to those questions, but I am certain of one thing. It’s Thanksgiving week, and high time we stopped focusing on the negative and ask what’s right with the world we live in.
Whenever I see someone not having a good day or complaining about life, I usually remind them that they can be thankful because there’s always someplace worse to be, and worse health to be in.
I have enough things in my life to be thankful for that I could fill this newspaper with and I bet they’re a lot of things that enrich your life as well.
I’m thankful to live in an area where I know a great many folks and can call them my friends. I love exchanging waves with people that I drive by in my town, whether I know them or not. I love stopping to talk with them on the street or in the store. I love the fact that I could call on them if need be, for help with most anything, and would receive it.
And they could do the same with me.
I’m grateful for the family I have, the immediate relatives and those scattered here and there, and for the bond and blood we share.
I’m thankful for the experiences I’ve had in my lifetime. Though not have all been wonderful ones, I’ve learned from mistakes and oversights, and have become a better, stronger person for it.
I’m thankful for friendships with those I’ve held for many years. I love how I won’t see some friends for months or even years, and when our paths cross again, we can pick right back up where we left off without having missed a beat.
I’m thankful for new friendships, and hope to continue cultivating them. People come and go in our lives, moving here and there, and I’m happy that I’ve been able to maintain most of the friendships I’ve made over the years.
I’m grateful for my upbringing. While it was modest at best, it was in a home where my parents provided the best they could for my siblings and I. We never knew how tight the budget was or the countless sacrifices our parents made for us, or how many long nights they laid awake, wondering how they’d make ends meet.
I’m thankful that I will be with family for Thanksgiving this week, enjoying some real quality time doing something special that I may write about next week. It’s always a good thing when we can gather for a special meal and talk and laugh and make more memories to be thankful for as the years pass.
We can choose to dwell on the negative around us if we want, or we can realize how fortunate each of us really are. We have each other and we have today, and if we admitted it, we’re blessed with more than we deserve.
So you’ll get no complaints from me. To my friends, family, acquaintances and all you good folks who take the time to read my mental meanderings and malarkey, thanks for enriching my life.
And Happy Thanksgiving!
