I’m starting to recognize a pattern with folks my age and older. Any given conversation seems to work its way towards medication, aging and food.
I am most pleased by the latter of course, and you may be as well.
There are so many aspects to explore, even though the eating part of it is always best.
Let’s start with ketchup. Or for you fancier food fanatics, catsup. I never cared for that pronunciation because it almost sounds like cat soup, while ketchup sounds like something we of the Southern persuasion need to do when we get to hem hawing around and fall behind on something.
Ketchup has always been a staple in my home, and has rescued many an entrée for a lot of us over the years. My sister Cindy loved it so much that our daddy used to say she ate it on her ice cream. I never witnessed that, but I wouldn’t have been surprised if she did.
That condiment was made even more famous when Carly Simon’s hit song “Anticipation” was used for TV commercials about it.
I think it’s the king of the condiments because you don’t hear any other songs that make you think of stuff like mustard, mayo and relish, right?
I will say up front that I love food. I love it too much, in fact. If I’m not eating it, I’m cooking it, checking out recipes on social media, or dreaming about it.
We didn’t grow up so poor that we didn’t have food on the table, but I will say it wasn’t fancy. Just plain old country home cooking that is my favorite to this day.
I’ve never told anybody this until right now, but I was so used to eating everyday stuff that I was driving and shaving before I found out that filet mignon wasn’t fish. I’m dead serious. I’d never seen, smelled, or tasted it, so how was I to know? Besides, who ever heard of filleting up a cow? Fillet knives were for fish — I at least knew that much. True story, y’all.
If I add anything to a dish it is either pepper, garlic salt, hot sauce, or honey mustard.
In fact, I could almost just mix all that stuff up and eat it for a meal.
I’m no Rachel Ray, Julia Child or Galloping Gourmet (remember that guy?), but I can do enough for myself to never starve. Give me hamburger helper and peanut butter and jelly, and I will survive.
Speaking of surviving, just how did our ancestors live to be so old when they weren’t aware of clogged arteries and calories?
I say the answer is lard. They cooked with it, preserved with it, and it was always around.
Speaking of grease, remember how your granny or mama used to have that little container on the stove with the strainer in the top? She’d pour the excess grease off whatever she was cooking — chicken, pork chops, bacon, fish, you name it, and it all went into the can to be used next time.
That’s likely the answer when you wonder why nobody cooks like your granny or your mama, if you think about it.
That stuff kept our innards greased up good and so slick that plaque couldn’t find a place to take hold, and it kept our systems cleaned out pretty good. Just ask an old timer about lard biscuits and then listen to how good they were, especially when slathered in home-churned butter and smeared with fresh preserves.
The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, they say. In this day and age, it seems to be through his eyeballs, especially if he’s online a lot, watching recipes of drool-worthy vittles playing out in videos.
I’m guilty as charged, and probably ought to wear a bib when I’m watching that stuff being prepared, so I don’t slobber all over my keyboard.
I could type about food all day, but I’ll stop now, because I’ve worked up an appetite writing this and focusing on vittles.
When I got married many years ago, I told my wife that the worst mistake she could make was to burn my lima beans. I even thought about buying one of those instant divorce kits for $75 and hanging it on a nail above the stove as a reminder. Thankfully, it’s never come to that, so we’re living happily ever after.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I think I hear a cold fried chicken leg in the fridge calling my name!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.