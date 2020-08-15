It looks like football season at many levels is in jeopardy of either cancellation or a serious delay. It makes sense since baseball is hardly a success story to date.
Football requires a high level of contact and a lot of heavy breathing, much like basketball, soccer, volleyball and other sports. That’s the major challenge regardless of face masks or shield technologies. I’m selfishly looking forward to football because I love watching it, but I understand if they have to hit the brakes on it. The NBA bubble might be the way to go for some sports.
This past week we’re starting to see signs of improvement with the spread of COVID-19 here in Florida. Positive cases have declined and hospitals are keeping up with the volume of COVID-19 cases. We’re not seeing any serious issues with ICU bed availability locally. Most of the hospitalizations data is improving or holding steady across the state.
Fortunately, medical professionals have quickly adapted to some relatively new COVID-19 treatment methods they’ve learned from hot spots in other parts of the country — before we became one. They now have some successful treatments that are helping to keep some patients from ending up in the ICU and on ventilators.
I’m optimistic we may be turning the corner in the right direction with the fight of this virus. As testing ramps back up since the threat of Hurricane Isaias caused the closure of many testing facilities across the state, I think we’ll have a better feel for where we stand this coming week.
I still think we’re not ready to open schools yet. I’m very disappointed in our state and national leaders’ push to reopen schools when we’re clearly not ready.
We had the same issue with many of the state’s reopening plans. They did not follow the plan outlined by the CDC. If we had followed the guidelines to reopen the state, schools might be ready to reopen now. We’re still in the middle of an outbreak and we’re now preparing to expose thousands of kids, teachers, staff and their families to the virus. We’re already seeing virus cases at schools before they’ve even opened.
We have the primary election Tuesday. Time to get out and vote if you haven’t already done so. One of the most important things we can do as citizens of this country is exercising our right to vote. It’s equally important to educate ourselves on the candidates, issues and constitutional amendments in any election.
The race for the general election will begin this week. I thank all of the candidates who had the courage to run for office. I’ve interviewed many candidates over the years. It takes guts to put themselves out there for public, partisan and media scrutiny.
No matter what the outcome of the primaries this week, I hope all will set their differences aside and work together to do what’s best for our communities.
