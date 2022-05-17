We can wipe it away, wash it off or paint over it, but one thing is certain — graffiti is here to stay.
And I think we’re all probably guilty of creating it.
Yes, you.
Don’t tell me you’ve never used your finger to scrawl “Wash Me” in the dust on somebody’s dirty vehicle. Or written your name on a window pane covered with condensation. And don’t forget the time you left your initials behind in that wet cement.
There are oodles of doodles everywhere and yep, we’re all guilty.
What’s the attraction when it comes to graffiti? That stuff is everywhere! We see it on water towers, on inner city buildings, passing railroad cars, school desks and lockers, and even in skywriting.
I think it’s all about making our mark in life. We’re encouraged to do that from a young age, but I don’t think our mentors wanted us to run out and scribble on everything in sight.
Most graffiti is done anonymously, for obvious reasons, and says to passersby “I was here,” seemingly to validate our existence.
The graffiti I don’t like is the dark scrawling by gangs or even wannabe gangs, who think it’s cute to mar buildings with their names or trademark signs. That’s about as intelligent as a dog or cat marking their territory, and you know how they do that.
True love makes us carve our initials in the bark of trees or on park benches. My name was scrawled in a concrete sidewalk in another century and another millennium ago, along with someone else’s name, but I wasn’t the perpetrator.
Time came and went, along with the sidewalk and the guilty party.
Love even inspires us to have graffiti put on ourselves in the form of tattoos. Not me, though. I’ve yet to meet someone who would make me want to be stabbed a thousand times with a needle! From cute hearts with initials on dusty windows to the disgusting, scary stuff on bathroom stalls, everybody is looking for the right place to say something.
When did graffiti begin? Did a caveman pick up a big fat grasshopper one day, squish it in his hand and then write in green bug juice “Gork is a dork” on the wall of his cave? And how did Gork feel about that?
My granny loved to doodle her name and initials, and I have her large collection of books with her swirling, fanciful handiwork inside most of them. I love my “granny graffiti.”
I’ve seen the tiny handprints of my grandchildren on window panes and mirrors over the years and have hated to clean it off. So instead, I encourage them to doodle and draw and I save every piece of that.
I know folks don’t write letters like they once did, but that’s about as personal and precious as graffiti gets. I have letters from kinfolk who have been dead many years, and I treasure them. Journals and diaries are invaluable too, and if you haven’t started one yet, why not now?
People come and go in our lives, touching us in many ways. I’d say they’re leaving behind their own graffiti, written in our hearts, minds and memories, as their way of saying “I was here.” I’m glad they do.
We should all make sure we leave something behind like that, for folks to enjoy and remember us by.
If not, our only graffiti will be our name and some dates on a hunk of granite in a field of gravestones someday.
If only we hadn’t been too busy.
Yes, graffiti is everywhere. I read somewhere that “Gray hair is God’s graffiti.” I like that a lot, and will wear mine proudly.
At least until it is uprooted and gone.
