Don’t touch that dial — especially if you’re tuning in to hear The Coon Prairie Ramblers radio show!
I know this sounds like a shameless self-promotion, and there’s a chance that this is true. But hear me out, please.
Back in February of 2015, some friends and I launched a program from Arcadia’s little radio station on the prairie (104.5 FM and 1480 AM) that has aired on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 8 p.m., and we’ve been having fun with it ever since.
It’s pretty much a talk show with lots of mind meandering on all sorts of topics, and we keep it light and loony.
Kenneth (K.C. & the Moonshine Gang) Carlton, Mel Jackson (the self-proclaimed loveable, amiable, fleet of foot, fuzzable Mel Man from Melville) and myself (the rebel without a clue) spent many a Monday morning recording at our local station here in Arcadia and have covered all sorts of fun topics.
Sad to say that K.C. passed away a couple of years ago, and we miss him terribly. Knowing that we’d never find someone who could fill his shoes (Crocs, to be specific), we opted to invite guests each week, and there have been many.
Those recording with us most are “Dangerous Dave” Knuckles and Royce “The Red Rooster” Mott.
There’s no way to tell if anybody’s listening to us, but we do it anyway. I’d guess maybe five are lending us their ear, and this would include Vladimir Putin, who Mel insists tunes us in from Russia.
I don’t know about Putin, but I’m sure Big Brother gets an earful every week.
“Mark in the Morning” Anderson is our gracious host and producer, and helps us out with the mindless yammering each week. He does a great job in bringing classic country music to listeners, as far away as the tower’s electronic emissions can reach. “Bangin’ the Twang” is his mantra.
The name of our show came about the first morning we showed up at the station to record and found out that we needed to call it something.
We brainstormed for a few minutes and decided to honor Coon Prairie which is still familiar to local old timers and is approximately where the Walmart shopping center is now. And since we ramble so much, jumping from subject to subject, it was only natural that we dub ourselves as ramblers.
Our first few years are archived on YouTube, and all you have to do is search for Coon Prairie Ramblers. Mel would add photos to the chatter and post it, and I like to go back and watch them, especially to hear K.C.’s voice again, and the fun we had.
We record three 10-minute segments and the final one is 13 minutes, which fills up an hour once commercials are added. Anything goes for the first three, and the longest one is known as the “If Bomb” (not to be confused with the F bomb, please!), wherein we ponder stuff like, if you woke up tomorrow and was a chicken, how do you think that would go?
Or, If you were going to be executed, what would be your choice for a last meal?
Or, if you had to grant your spouse a superpower, which one would you trust him/her with?
Stuff like that, always fun.
A new feature to the programs is the “W.O.W.” which stands for Word of the Week. We offer an unusual word and its definition, and then throughout the program recording we try to incorporate it in conversation often. So far, we’ve used “ostensibly” and “ostentatious.”
To keep the memory and spirit of our long-lost buddy K.C. with us, Mel adds his pre-recorded voice to the end of each show, after I ask, “What’s the frequency, Kenneth?” and we hear him tell us the frequency of the radio station.
That idea originated before he died, coming from a 1986 incident in the news, wherein newsman Dan Rather was accosted by a strange man who kept demanding of him, “Kenneth, what’s the frequency?” That led to a song performed by the rock group R.E.M., and so we thought it’d be a fun way to end our programs. And I’m glad we keep him with us in that way.
Mel is a professional book narrator, in case you didn’t know that. When we found out that he’d written his autobiography “Runaway,” K.C. and I suggested that he re-record it, and let us do all kinds of sound effects in the background as his life’s story unfolds.
And can you believe he didn’t trust us enough to even consider that?
Anyhow, I’ve probably rambled on longer than I should have, so I’ll sign off. Thanks for reading this, and thanks to all five of y’all listeners out there in radio land. And to President Putin, in case you’re reading this online, “Spasibo!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.