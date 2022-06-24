There’s an old adage that says, “You get what you pay for.” I don’t know who came up with that, but it holds about as much water as that other one that goes, “The customer is always right.”
Nod if you agree.
“There’s a sucker born every minute” is yet another saying that certainly rings true when it comes to huckster salesmen and deals that are too good to be true. Make anything look good enough and somebody will have to have it, every time.
Infomercials are the world’s worst, their tipping point in their spiel being the line “But wait — there’s more!” And that’s when the suckers go running for their phones and credit cards.
As kids, we basically believed what we were told by adults, and trusted TV commercials we were forced to watch on Saturdays between cartoon shows.
Yes, I begged my parents to buy me a pair of “P.F. Flyers” tennis shoes back in the 1960s that were said to make you “run faster and jump higher!” Yes, I got them and yes, I ran up and down the sidewalk like a scalded ape, stopping to make giant leaps and bounds now and then. And yes, the neighbors on our street must’ve thought I’d come down with a case of the galloping epizootics.
But no, I couldn’t really run any faster or jump any higher.
As a teenager, I was enthralled when a new brand of aftershave lotion showed up on my TV screen that was so potent that pretty young gals were attacking those who wore it, forcing them to defend themselves with karate chops. Y’all remember Hai Karate, right? I don’t even think I was shaving yet, but who cares? If I smelled that potent, the girls might not even notice the ravages of acne, the greasy Alberto VO5 cream in my hair, and the Ban deodorant I was wearing.
I never followed through because I didn’t know any karate moves and probably wouldn’t have survived all those attacks.
A kid got on my school bus one time wearing the weirdest-looking pair of glasses ever. The lenses were white with circular red lines that looked like something a mad scientist in a cartoon would wear. Turns out that he’d ordered a pair of those “X-ray specs” off the back of a comic book for a dollar, where the ad claimed you could see through people’s clothes with them. I don’t think they worked, but those schoolgirls weren’t taking any chances, the way they were huddling and squealing. In retrospect, I bet he could’ve pocketed everybody’s lunch money if he’d decided to rent them out.
It’s the hype that gets us and the hype that eventually lets us down. We want to believe what we hear. Just how many wishes that you made while blowing out birthday candles came true?
What about when you wished on a falling star?
The hype is always great, but when the hope exceeds the hype, it’s generally not good.
How many times have you plucked a flower baldheaded with the old “she loves me, she loves me not” routine?
How many greasy wishbones have you broken with no positive results, other than getting the bigger half?
Did you eat your spinach with hopes of having balloon forearms like Popeye the Sailor Man?
Did you eat plenty of carrots, believing you’d never have to wear glasses?
Did you sneak around as a kid, drinking coffee behind your parents back? You didn’t want to believe that it would stunt your growth, but you did want it to put hair on your chest. Just ask Daughter No. 2 — she started with it in her bottle as an infant and still drinks it. She grew up to be taller than me, and as far as I know, is not hairy-chested.
DeSoto County Junior High School had a great American history teacher named George Lane Sr. He won over his classes with his grandfatherly demeanor and positive encouragement, and was a dear friend to all, even after we’d all graduated. He was from Tennessee and one time told me how his father had read an ad that promised that it definitely could get rid of potato bugs, which had been wreaking havoc on his dad’s crop.
I believe he said his dad paid a whole $5 for that, which was a considerable amount during the Great Depression. When the package finally arrived, it contained only two small blocks of wood, along with these instructions: “Place bug between blocks. Mash bug.”
I was asked to speak at Mr. Lane’s funeral when he passed away, and I shared that story. That drew some chuckles from those gathered, and I remember how, when he told me about that, he could barely manage half a smile, remembering how cruel that was during those hard times.
So the lesson from all these thoughts is for the buyer/sucker to beware, and to accept that whatever sounds too good to be true almost never is. And maybe even more importantly, if you’re the one promising something, you better either deliver or desist.
