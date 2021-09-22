Big yellow school buses crisscross our town’s streets, hauling DeSoto County’s students to and from their bus stops and schools.
But to me, they also haul something else — a heap of childhood memories of school days.
So much of the education system and its inner workings have evolved since I graduated nearly 50 years ago, but I try to keep myself reminded of those simpler, more innocent times, and I’m betting many also share my memories of the little things that were part of our childhood.
Who remembers having a “smoking tree,” where both students and faculty would light up before school and during lunch periods? Cigarette adds were still on TV then, so somehow it must’ve seemed logical to somebody.
Remember being issued textbooks and checking label inside the front cover to see who’d used them in previous years?
How about that archaic card catalog in the library that would seem prehistoric to today’s students?
Do you recall how fun it was to diagram sentences in English class? Me either, but it was part of the curriculum.
Our old school building (now long gone) had three stories, and when changing floors, you’d best not get caught going up the down staircase or vice versa. I think that was our first exposure to how traffic is supposed to flow.
Communal P.E. showers could be a nightmare. It wasn’t so much being naked with a couple dozen others as it was having no hot water to shower with. And worst of all was when smarty britches classmates would roll their wet towels into “rat tails” and pop blisters on your backside.
The good ol’ days, right?
Speaking of P.E., when we divided up to play basketball or football, the teams were made more identifiable by playing as “shirts” or “skins.” That means half of us guys had to play shirtless, even in the cold. I have no idea how the girls’ teams differentiated themselves from one another, but you can bet your lunch cafeteria money their teams weren’t “shirts” vs. “bras!”
The school store always had neat stuff, but I could never afford more than a pencil or eraser. My poor peers and I couldn’t buy fancy plastic covers for our textbooks there, so we improvised by taking brown paper grocery sacks (remember those?) and with a pair of scissors and some clear tape, we made our own. Our only advantage was we got to decorate those covers and make them personal.
As they say, poor folks have got poor ways. There were not a lot of times I had an extra nickel for a second cartoon of milk, either.
In elementary school I was always envious of the students who were chosen to take the chalkboard erasers outside and whack them against the building to get the dust out. I raised my hand to volunteer but was never picked, and that did bother me some. I just wanted to help — it’s not like I was going to make a break for it once I got outside.
But maybe my teachers thought I might be a flight risk, as they knew how unattentive I was in class and how I disliked homework.
Yes, I did get in trouble some, resulting in a few detentions, paddlings, and one time in first grade I got my knuckles rapped with the edge of a wooden ruler.
Oh yeah, and there were always those “I will not talk in class” kinds of repetitious writing (at least 100 times) punishments.
I got clever and would tape three pencils together on an angle, allowing me to write that monotonous sentence on three lines at a time. I think that’s the only brilliant accomplishment I ever had during my 12 years as a student.
I go back to the days before the Lord’s Prayer was removed from school, and when everyone willingly pledged to our country’s flag. My father was in the military, and I can just see me going home and asking for a permission slip to skip the pledge. That would’ve led to me being the first casualty for the Class of 1973.
Our school was old, and we dealt with the fact that there was no way those decrepit radiator heaters along the wall would keep us from the cold. And the windows were open due to no air conditioning. There weren’t even any doors on the toilet stalls in the boys’ dingy basement bathroom that was always reeking and dank.
I was not a smart student, barely escaping with a C average, and it was mostly because of disinterest. Give me recess, lunch, P.E. and art, and I was a happy boy.
Math was and still is a nightmare. I remember when it was called arithmetic, and I even memorized that as an acronym, just in case it came up in a spelling bee, which it did not. It stood for “a rat in Tom’s house might eat Tom’s ice cream.” I did the same with geography — “George’s eldest oldest girl ran a pig home yesterday.”
Again, no luck in a spelling bee. But I was locked and loaded.
I see that I’m out of room, so let me close. Lots more to tell, and I may do that next week. Meanwhile, pay attention because Life 101 is always in session and you never know when there’ll be a pop quiz!
