The Arcadia Historic Preservation Commission voted to deny a request for a Certificate of Appropriateness to demolish the home at 314 E. Magnolia at their Jan. meeting. It had been discussed at the Dec. meeting, and several Commission members noted that Ordinance 1014 requires the simultaneous submission of a certificate of appropriateness for new construction when one is submitted for a demolition.
Built in 1906 for Jacob “Jake” Wey and his wife, Emma Greene Wey, the residence was owned by the family until sold recently. It was a “contributing structure” when the Arcadia Historic District was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.
Born in 1869 in Illinois to Swiss-German immigrant parents, Jake and his family soon moved to a Swiss-German community in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was educated. In 1889, his mother encouraged him to travel to Florida. With a partner, he established a pharmacy in Punta Gorda. In 1893, he dissolved the partnership and moved to Arcadia where he founded a pharmacy which eventually became Jake Wey’s Rexall Drug Store. He also worked as a buyer and vendor of citrus fruit; owned cattle; partnered to establish a bank; and brokered real estate. In 1898, he married Emma Greene, daughter of Dr. Edwin Greene. Their daughter Wenda was born the next year, followed by Edwin and Eugene. (Both sons eventually worked in their father’s drugstore.)
Next door, another of the district’s contributing structures is the Watson Home, 322 E. Magnolia, that received a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Commission for a new roof. This home was built around 1914 for Ezekiel Reuben Watson and Maggie Henrietta McSwain Watson, charter members of the First Baptist Church of Arcadia. He moved from Alabama to Florida to work for the Plant System Railroad. She was the sister of Dr. Daniel Lafayette McSwain. Their daughter, Fannie, was in the first class of seniors to graduate from DeSoto County High School in 1910. Their son, Harley Watson, owned the Ford dealership in what is today the Margaret Way Building, 23 N. Polk Ave.
The Commission agreed to a Certificate of Appropriateness for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department to reconstruct the covered parking for the garage at office/jail complex at 208 E. Cypress St. Built in 1973, it replaced the historic jail constructed in 1893 that was located where the parking lot for the DeSoto County Courthouse is today.
At the Commission’s Dec. meeting, the owners of 126 S. Sumter Ave., a contributing structure in the District, were granted a Certificate of Appropriateness for an above-ground pool—already installed. Commission members noted that its placement directly behind the home blocks it from the view of most passers-by.
The 1921 Arcadia City Directory lists B. Palmer Elmer and his wife Ella C. Elmer as the residents. The 1923 directory lists Stanhope Chesterfield Smith and his wife Mary L. Taylor Smith as residents. The owner-operator of the Arcadia Drug Store, Chesterfield Smith also served in the Arcadia National Guard, on the Arcadia City Council, as mayor, and in the Florida House of Representatives. The State Road 70 bridges built in 1961 were named in his honor.
The Commission approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for porch planting boxes and
a front screen door for 325 W. Oak St., a contributing residence of the District. It was probably built in 1925 for John William Pelot and his wife Geraldine Hill Pelot, who lived there for about five years. Most people remember the structure as the home of Louie R. Morgan and his wife Gertrude Martin Morgan, for whom Morgan Park is named.
A Certificate of Appropriateness for a privacy fence was ratified by the Commission for the home at 146 S. Volusia Ave., also a contributing structure in the District. Built by 1914, the home was lived in by Albert F. Seyferth, a “tinner,” and his wife Mary A. Seyferth, according to the 1917 Arcadia City Directory; Guy P. Lemoyne, freight and passenger agent for the Charlotte Harbor and Northern Railway, and his wife Gladys Lemoyne, in the 1921 and 1923 directories; and Paul P. Speer, who served as Arcadia’s City Clerk and Mayor, and his wife Gladys Speer, in the 1926 directory. It is also a contributing structure of the Arcadia Historic District.
The Commission consented to a Certificate of Appropriateness for a new paint color for the trim of the house at 518 E. Oak St., built in 1951. A non-contributing structure when the District was formed in 1984, the home is now considered “historic” and represents the “mid-century modern”-style architecture.
The next meeting of Arcadia’s Historic Preservation Commission is at 4 p.m., Feb. 10, in the City Council chambers. For information, contact the City at 863-494-4114.
Carol Mahler is coordinator of the DeSoto County Historical Society's Research Library, www.historicdesoto.org.
